History channel to premiere new TV series 'Jesus: His Life'

A new eight-part television series called “Jesus: His Life” will premiere on the History channel in March.

The series will show Jesus' life from the perspectives of Joseph, John the Baptist, Mary, Caiaphas, Judas Iscariot, Peter, Pontius Pilate and Mary Magdalene — "family, friends, followers, and those whose lives cross with His," History says of the project.

“Jesus: His Life” (produced by Nutopia productions, "Finding Jesus") will be a combination of scripted drama based off the Gospels and interviews with prominent pastors and Christian scholars, including Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen, Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church Michael Curry, and Asbury Theological Seminary New Testament professor Ben Witherington III.

The series' premise is similar to the storyline of Sight & Sound Theatres theatrical stage production “Jesus” that also focused on the people Jesus came in contact with.

History's 10-part miniseries "The Bible," produced by Mark Burnett, was one of the most popular miniseries of all time, drawing 11.7 million viewers in 2013. It led to the production of the movie "Son of God" and the subsequent TV series "A.D."

"We just know there's a hunger for this kind of material," said Roma Downey, co-producer and wife of Burnett, following the success of "The Bible." "People are hungry for stories of faith."

Distributed by A&E Networks, “Jesus: His Life” will premiere with two episodes back-to-back every week starting on March 25 at 8 p.m. ET leading up to the week before Easter.