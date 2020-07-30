Christian filmmakers launch first-ever fan-owned faith-based movie studio: Called Higher Studios

Called Higher Studios is making its debut amid the global coronavirus pandemic as the first film studio to give Christian fans a hand in making faith and family movies that will spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Launched in Franklin, Tennessee, by movie executives Jason Brown and Ash Greyson, the studio wishes to “revolutionize” Christian movie-making by becoming the first fan-owned faith-based movie studio. The co-founders wish to honor God and serve others while making their content.

"Our goal is to give a voice to creators through a lens of faith. We are not just a studio or production company; we are a production community," Greyson told The Christian Post on Wednesday.

Brown commented, "I can’t think of a better time to start a studio to share the Gospel through media. If you look at the news for more than a few minutes, I believe it's easy to see that we need some hope and the light of the world."

In April, Brown and Greyson and the Called Higher Studios team managed to raise $1 million from over 3,700 investors to fund the studio’s operations. The campaign was not a traditional fundraiser. Instead, it invited donors to become investors and buy stock in the company, naming them owners alongside the studio co-founders and other investors.

According to a statement shared with CP, Called Higher Studios’ first production will be “The Grace of Christ.” The film is a period piece based on the crucifixion of Jesus, written by Brian Baugh ("I’m Not Ashamed"). Production will begin in 2021.

Called Higher Studios will assemble “world class” writers, producers, actors, marketers, and industry professionals who will partner together to support the vision of Christian fans who invested in the studio. The goal is to “make world-class content,” while giving investors hands-on experience in making and developing movies.

The supporters will be able to weigh in on projects, help to choose actors and even possibly be featured in the films as well.

Along with making faith-based films, Called Higher Studios is engaging with nonprofits, charities and NGOs. With a core objective to be “Called Higher,” the studio aims to do good work worldwide in partnership with organizations such as Reboot Combat Recovery, The Joseph School in Haiti and Josiah’s House.