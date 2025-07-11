Home News Pakistani Christian girl wins gold at South Asian Karate Championship

Pakistani Christian female athletes are gaining recognition for their achievements in various sports, including a recent victory by 12-year-old Aiyana Noel Arthur at the South Asian Karate Championship held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. She won gold in the under-12 Kumite category.

Aiyana’s performance demonstrated strong skill and discipline and reflected the competitive potential of young athletes from Pakistan on the international stage.

The championship featured competitors from across the region. Aiyana defeated participants from five South Asian countries — India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan — to reach the podium.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Her win came shortly after another gold medal for Pakistan, earned by Huzaifa Arshad in the under-10 category.

Other Pakistani athletes also placed in the competition. Areesha Nadeem earned one silver and two bronze medals in the under-21 category. In individual kata, Sairish Tassaduq earned a bronze and contributed to a team kata medal alongside Samrah Ijaz.

Hasnain Jamil secured three bronze medals in her category, competing in both Kumite and kata events.

Pakistan ranked fifth in the overall standings.

India led the medal count with 59 (23 gold, 24 silver and 12 bronze). Nepal followed with 50 (21 gold, nine silver and 20 bronze), while host Sri Lanka placed third with 59 medals but fewer gold (16 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze). Bangladesh placed fourth with 24 (three gold, seven silver and 14 bronze).

As a member of Pakistan’s Christian minority, Aiyana’s win has drawn attention for its significance in showcasing diversity among the Muslim-majority country’s athletes.

She has been recognized as a role model for other aspiring athletes, following in the steps of the Sohail sisters, a group of four powerlifters who have competed internationally.

At the 2024 Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships, the Sohail sisters — Sybil, Twinkle, Veronika and Mariam — made headlines for earning a total of 15 gold medals.

In May, Sybil Sohail became the first Pakistani woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Weightlifting Masters Championship in Doha, Qatar — her international debut.

The sisters have gained recognition for challenging social expectations and breaking barriers in Pakistan and have contributed significantly toward promoting female participation in strength sports.

The four sisters, dubbed the “Power Girls,” first gained international attention in 2018 after setting a record at the ABP Championship in Dubai. The Asian Powerlifting Federation said at the time, “In the APF powerlifting history, we never had four sisters competing at any powerlifting event and all four winning medals.”

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International