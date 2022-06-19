 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: SBC elects first black president, Billy Graham’s last crusade

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
The Rev. Billy Graham
Followers pray before the start of television evangelist Billy Graham's New York Crusade at Flushing Meadows Park in New York on June 26, 2005. Considered the father of American evangelism, the stately Graham has preached to 210 million people in 185 countries and written 24 books, many of them bestsellers. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the beheading of an English bishop, Billy Graham’s final evangelistic crusade, and the Southern Baptist Convention electing its first African American president.

