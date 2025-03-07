Home News California Christian homeless ministry gets $200K grant from Chick-fil-A

A Christian homeless nonprofit in California has received a $200,000 grant from prominent fast-food restaurant company Chick-fil-A.

Orange County Rescue Mission recently received the grant from the chicken sandwich chain, which will cover the operating expenses associated with the ministry's Double R Ranch.

In comments emailed to The Christian Post, OCRM President Bryan Crain said the ministry is “honored to be chosen from among so many other nonprofits who serve their communities, as well as extremely grateful.”

“We are 100% privately funded, and therefore completely rely on the generosity of private foundations, individual donors, and churches,” Crain continued.

The nonprofit was invited to apply for a grant with the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards by a local restaurant operator who oversees Chick-fil-A locations in Irvine and Newport Beach.

“One of the unique features of Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Award is how they level up the organizations. Once the CFA Foundation chooses organizations from among the restaurant nominees, we are then voted on by customers within a region,” Crain explained.

“Orange County Rescue Mission received the most votes in the western region. This is due in part to the support we received from the CFA Orange County restaurants who promoted us among their customers.”

In addition to local restaurants encouraging customers to vote for Orange County Rescue Mission, the organization also credits The Angels Baseball Foundation, which "spread the word about voting for the Rescue Mission" at every Los Angeles Angels home game in September.

The Double R Ranch is a facility that seeks to heal homeless individuals by giving them time for outdoor activities with animals and also trains them in various skills.

“The goal of Double R Ranch is to provide a ranching educational opportunity for homeless individuals to teach them how to cultivate the land and care for horses, sheep, goats, dogs, chickens, and ducks,” Crain said.

“By caring for the land and animals, homeless individuals will experience the healing effects of ranching and hard work outdoors, removed from societal pressures and temptations that once had a hold over them.”

Founded in 1963, Crain told CP that his organization “serves homeless families and individuals with the love of Jesus Christ” and that “for a rescue to be successful, it needs to be multi-faceted and point to the ultimate rescuer — Jesus Christ.”

“The long-term impact of OCRM is to encourage every homeless family and individual to realize how much Jesus values them and to teach them to be centered in their Creator rather than in the circumstances or failures they have experienced in life,” he added.

“We recognize that complete restoration is possible only through faith in our Savior, Jesus Christ, who fills us with the courage, determination, and energy necessary to overcome brokenness, restore our bodies and souls, and succeed against homelessness.”