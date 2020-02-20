Christian lawmaker group blames ‘satanists and atheists’ for Twitter poll results

The National Association of Christian Lawmakers, which aims to “bring lawmakers together in support of clear biblical principles,” says they recently came under attack from Satanists and atheists after launching a poll on Twitter asking if America would be better off with more Christians serving in elected office.

The poll, which was launched on Sunday, and has received more than 100,000 votes as of Thursday evening, showed nearly 94% of respondents voting “no” while just over 6% voted yes.

Reacting to the poll results, the group said the poll attracted the fury of atheists and Satanists.

“We are aware the Satanists and Atheists have decided to pile on this poll. While you are here know this - God loves everyone and forgives all who ask Him. Salvation is available only through His Son Jesus Christ. John 3:16,” the group, which boasts former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on its national board of advisers, revealed in a tweet Sunday.

They later stated that the reactions to the poll are a clear example of “anti-Christian bigotry” in America.

“View the comments on this thread to see what religious persecution and anti-Christian bigotry looks like in America. Satanists and Atheists piled on this poll and have begun leaving vile messages as well,” the group noted.

A new study from the Pew Research Center noted in October that only 65 percent of Americans now identify as Christian while those who identify as religiously unaffiliated — a group which includes atheists, agnostics and people who don’t identify with any religion — swelled to 26 percent of the population. The drop in the number of Americans identifying as Christian reflected a 12 percent decline when compared to the general population 10 years ago. The decline was visible across multiple demographics but particularly among young adults.

Research by the Public Religion Research Institute in 2016 on why Americans are leaving religion also pointed to the increasing share of American adults who have been joining the ranks of the religiously unaffiliated, and said it is being “fed by an exodus of those who grew up with a religious identity.” Younger Americans today are also more likely than seniors to be raised without a religious identity.

The National Association of Christian Lawmakers was started last year by Republican Arkansas State Sen. Jason Rapert, who warned about the rise of witches in a recruitment email.

“It has become crystal clear to me over the past eight years that we must begin rebuilding the foundation of our Judeo-Christian heritage in this nation. One of the greatest things we can do for our country in the long term is to organize fellow Christian lawmakers into a formidable force to steer this nation back towards God. I sure hope that you will help me,” Rapert wrote.

“The goal is for lawmakers to come together in support of clear Biblical principles and do our best to ensure that our nation lives up to our national motto ‘In God We Trust.’ There are two central issues burdening our nation at this time that must be addressed by lawmakers to restore the honor of God in our country - abortion and same-sex marriage clearly violate biblical principles. The time is now to take a stand before our Judeo-Christian foundation is forever lost in the nation.”

It is unclear how many members are in the group.