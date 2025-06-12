Home News 'Distraught': Christian leaders offer condolences as Air India crash kills over 200

Christian leaders have offered condolences and are vowing to help the families of victims impacted by the Air India crash that has left more than 200 people dead.

Air India announced in a statement on X published early Thursday morning Eastern Time that Flight AI171, which was transporting 242 passengers and crew members from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport on a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, was “involved in an accident today after take-off.”

Air India CEO Dr. Campbell Wilson provided additional details about the passengers in a video message, noting that 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British nationals, seven were Portuguese nationals and one was a Canadian national.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“The injured passengers have been taken by local authorities to the nearest hospital,” he stated. “A special team of caregivers from Air India is on their way to Ahmedabad to provide additional support.”

Ramesh Viswashkumar, the sole survivor of the Air India crash, escaped by jumping from the plane, India Today reports. He was in seat 11A.

According to Flightradar24, the signal from the aircraft was lost at 1:38 p.m. local time, less than a minute after takeoff. Images from the crash shared by India’s Central Industrial Security Force show the plane lodged into the side of a building as well as burnt debris left behind.

A social media post from Dr. Akshay Dongardive said building that the plane crashed into as “the BJMC undergraduate hostel mess,” referring to BJ Medical College.

Dongardive, who serves as the head of the FAIMA Doctors Association that characterizes itself as the largest organization for young doctors in India, reported that the plane crash led to “multiple injuries among students.”

“As per initial updates received from the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) leader at BJMC Ahmedabad, approximately 32 to 40 undergraduate students have sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Civil Hospital Ahmedabad,” Dongardive stated. “At this moment, there is no official confirmation regarding fatalities or the exact number of missing students. The situation remains highly sensitive, and we urge everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information.”

In addition to offering “thoughts and prayers” to the students impacted by the crash, Dongrdive shared images of the heavily damaged hostel mess.

In a statement shared with The Christian Post, the President of the All India Christian Council, Archbishop Joseph D’Souza of the Good Shepherd Church, offered his condolences to the victims.

“The Indian nation is distraught at the news of the Air India plane crash this morning in Ahmedabad. With more than 200 believed to be dead, likely including medical students in a building at the crash site and others throughout the neighborhood, I am heartbroken at this sudden and tragic loss of life,” he said.

“I cannot imagine the confusion and grief that the family and friends of those involved are enduring right now,” he added. “But I am grieving with them, and I am praying that God will comfort them and bring them peace, in Jesus’ name.”

In addition to highlighting his intention to keep praying “for those who knew and loved all of those killed and injured,” D’Souza vowed that his church "will do whatever we can to help in the midst of this crisis.”

In a statement posted to X on Thursday, Pastor Greg Laurie of the multicampus Harvest Christian Fellowship in California described the plane crash as a “heartbreaking tragedy."

“So many lives have been lost, and countless families are grieving," Laurie said, urging Christians to “come together in prayer for those affected — asking for comfort, healing, and hope in the midst of deep sorrow.”