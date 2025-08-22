Christian leaders remember James Dobson for his 'innovation, fearlessness and biblical wisdom'
The Evangelical world is reacting after famed American Evangelical leader Dr. James Dobson died this week at the age of 89, praising his influence on countless lives and ministries.
Dobson, known by many for hosting the "Family Talk" radio program, was also at the forefront of efforts to promote Christian values in the public square for decades. He is remembered by those who worked alongside him as a man whose "focus was always [on] the mission."
Reactions and tributes have poured in from leading pastors, evangelists and conservative activists as they reflect on the legacy of the leader who founded the parachurch ministry Focus on the Family as well as the Christian conservative advocacy organizations Family and Family Research Council and Alliance Defending Freedom.
The following pages contain statements from Evangelical and Christian leaders mourning the passing of Dobson.
