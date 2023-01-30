 Church & Ministries |

‘Cruel, unjust, evil’: Christian leaders react to the police killing of Tyre Nichols

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Tyree Nichols
A memorial is displayed for Tyre Nichols at the Embrace statue in Boston, Massachusetts, on January 28, 2023. The city of Memphis released a graphic video, depicting the fatal police assault of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, on Jan. 27. Five Memphis officers, also all Black, were charged with second-degree murder in the beating of Nichols, who died in a hospital on Jan. 10, three days after being stopped on suspicion of reckless driving. |

Many prominent Christian leaders from across theological backgrounds have weighed in on the police killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month, denouncing the incident as inhumane.

Last week, security footage was released showing Nichols being brutally beaten by five police officers, all of whom were black, in Memphis, Tennessee, during a routine traffic stop on Jan. 7. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital three days later on Jan. 10. 

Memphis officials recently released multiple videos of the incident. It took 26 minutes for Nichols to begin receiving medical treatment after being assaulted by officers. There was no indication that Nichols fought back. The officers were charged with second-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated kidnapping.

In response to the killing, protesters gathered in cities across the United States last Friday, with many calling for changes to the system in response to this latest incident of police brutality.

The following pages highlight the responses from five Christian leaders to Nichols' killing. 

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In Church & Ministries