Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth shares note she left for husband days before he died

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
Robert Wolgemuth shares the story behind the Men’s Daily Bible a video uploaded to YouTube on April 24, 2024.
The widow of the recently deceased Christian author and publisher Robert Wolgemuth, remembered by ministry leaders as a “legend in Christian publishing,” has revealed the heartfelt note she left for her husband to find days before his death.

Prominent Bible teacher and Revive Our Hearts Ministry founder Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth, who married Wolgemuth in 2015, published a social media post on Thursday, providing additional details about her husband's final days before his death on Jan. 10 at age 77. 

She shared an image of a note she left for him on a napkin the evening of Dec. 23, reading “I love you so” and “Happy Christmas Eve.” The note was positioned so it would greet him when he got up for his morning coffee on Dec. 24. He had not been feeling well in previous days. 

“Early Christmas Eve morning, I took him to the ER, as he was in pain, struggling to breathe,” she explained. “He declined quickly and within a few days was totally unresponsive. On Jan. 10, I returned to our home a widow. That same day, Robert moved to his eternal Home, to find unending joy and rest with Christ.” 

The widow expressed confidence that “this contented, grateful man is happier today than he ever dreamed of being on earth.” 

Although she has cried “tears aplenty,” Wolgemuth said she rejoices "in the incredible joy and gift of walking with Robert as his wife for the last ten years.” 

“I have no complaints about the path the Lord has led us on — only profound gratitude.” 

“I have tasted His goodness and grace in every season of the last 67 years. I know there will be more than enough where that came from — in this time of grief and heartache, and all the way till I reach my own ‘finish line,’” she predicted.

Wolgemuth’s post concluded with the phrases “Heaven rules” and “Jesus is near.”

She announced his death on social media last Saturday, calling it the next step on his eternal journey. 

"This faithful, courageous, precious man of God has entered his eternal rest and reward — not because of anything he did to deserve it, but because of the magnificent, redeeming grace and love of Christ," Wolgemuth stated. 

During her husband’s final moments early Saturday morning, she played a song titled “Come to Jesus."

“On the phrase, ‘with your final heartbeat,’ Robert took a gasping breath,” she stated.

“We watched intently, waiting to see if he would take another one. It was to be his last." 

