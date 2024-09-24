Home News Christian Olympian suspended 5 months after making sign of the cross, other rules violations

An international sporting organization is defending its decision to suspend a Christian athlete who made the sign of the cross during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games as the Olympian vows to remain steadfast in his faith.

The International Judo Federation has suspended Serbian judo world champion Nemanja Majdov, 28, for five months for actions including making the sign of the cross at this year's Olympic Games in Paris. The Federation said the gesture and other "violations" of its code of conduct breached their strict regulations on displaying religious symbols during competition.

According to the Disciplinary Commission of the Federation, Majdov's suspension, which will sideline him until early next year, came after he had "shown a clear religious sign when entering the field of play and having refused to bow your opponent at the end of the contest" in breach of the organization's rules.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

This decision, released on Aug. 31, was further complicated by Majdov removing his judogi (uniform) in the field of play.

Majdov publicly responded to the suspension in a Sept. 15 Instagram post, expressing disappointment with the decision but reaffirming commitment to his faith and his sport.

"The Lord has given me everything, both for me personally and for my career, and he is number one for me and I am proud of that. And that will not change under any circumstances. Glory to Him and thanks for everything," he wrote, according to Google Translate.

The IJF said in a statement published Wednesday that its rules regarding the display of religious or other signs are strictly related to maintaining neutrality in the field of play.

"The IJF respects and appreciates equally all cultures, nationalities, religions and orientations of all its members, including but not limited to athletes," the statement read. "Our rules regarding the display of religious or other signs is strictly related to the field of play, which is a space dedicated exclusively for judo and where only the judo specific signs and rules are on display, equally for all."

The IJF said Majdov had been previously warned about making a sign of the cross during separate incidents in April 2018 and February 2022 and was informed he would face a disciplinary session after any repeated violations.

The IJF's Disciplinary Commission said it believes that "among the main characteristics that distinguish Judo from other sports is its insistence on respect, and on proper and self-controlled behaviour on the tatami [the mat used in Japanese martial arts]. This concept is a fundamental element of what is known as 'the spirit of Judo.'"

The athlete remains unapologetic and plans to return to the sport later next year.

"Nothing new for me personally, just a new page in my career and a new life experience," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm sorry that such a beautiful and difficult sport like judo has fallen to such things."

"God gave me a great career, 7 European and 3 world medals," he added. "When I started, I dreamed of winning at least one big medal and thus succeeding in my life and the life of my family, who sacrificed everything for my career."