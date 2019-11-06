Christian pastors, activists mocked in drag queen fundraiser for Planned Parenthood

Pastors and Christian activists known for protesting Planned Parenthood and Drag Queen Story Hour events were ridiculed and mocked at a fundraiser for the abortion giant.

An activist group organized on Facebook called Spokane United Against Religious Extremism & The Church at Planned Parenthood — in reference to a church that gathers weekly for worship outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Spokane, Washington, called The Church at Planned Parenthood — organized the Oct. 30 Halloween themed drag show fundraiser that included an auction featuring giant cardboard cutouts of area Christians known to protest Drag Queen Story Hour events.

The event also took aim at local pastors who are frequently seen praying outside Planned Parenthood abortion facilities, according to Anna Bohach, founder of 500 Mom Strong, a nonprofit organization comprised of mothers who are "say[ing] no to the misogyny of Drag Queen Story Hour and the transgender movement that is taking over our culture," the group's Facebook page states.

Searching the social media pages of the drag performers, Bohach said she saw photos and video footage taken at the event that featured an auction in which the Christian leaders were mocked as part of a "slave-style" auction.

To cheers and laughs from the crowd, the drag queens were subsequently followed by three dancers holding large photos and cutouts of three Christians who've been protesting Drag Queen Story Hour events in the community, including pastor Ken Peters, pastor Afshin Yaghtin, and Bohach herself.

"It echoed the uproarious laughter of audiences that laughed and mocked blacks and women in the minstrel shows of not that long ago," she noted in a blog post last week.

Other performers then held up the cutouts of six other local Christians, including those affiliated with The Church at Planned Parenthood, lined up on a stage resembling a slave auction, she said.

The Church at Planned Parenthood describes itself as "a worship service at the gates of Hell," a form of "non-confrontational spiritual warfare."

An Oct. 31 Facebook post by Spokane United Against Religious Extremism and The Church at Planned Parenthood noted that the cutouts and photos raised a total of $290.04, and included the individual amounts raised from mocking each pastor and Christian activist. The total raised was later increased to $1,865, all of which will be going to Planned Parenthood.

Bohach told The Christian Post on Tuesday that she's not surprised by Planned Parenthood teaming up with drag queens against Christians who've been especially vocal against their antics.

"Christians are the biggest threat to their agendas. We are the only ones standing in their way and telling them: 'No, you will not abort babies; no, you will not exploit vulnerable women; and no, you will not expose our children to sexual deviancy and gender confusion,'" she said.

"Using effigies and a slave auction style fundraiser to raise money for an organization whose existence is based upon the extermination of black Americans is in very poor taste," Bohach said. "But again, not surprising given drag itself is rooted in the blackface minstrel shows of the last century."

Bohach stressed that a nefarious common thread exists tying drag queens and Planned Parenthood together.

"Both groups dehumanize, exploit, terrorize and commit violence against women. Abortion is violence against women and their babies, and drag is a misogynistic mockery of women," she said, referencing a video showing a drag queen in a New York gay bar dramatizing a woman aborting her baby and then cannibalizing it.

"This is a perfect example of the partnership between drag and the abortion giant. These people are evil. Their actions speak for themselves and Christians can't keep looking the other way forever."