Christian school reported female teacher accused of sex with minor to shine light on darkness

Dana Jones, principal of the private Christian K3-12 C.H. Friend School in South Boston, Virginia, says the school acted on a biblical mandate to shine light into darkness when they told authorities about an English teacher suspected of having sex with an underage male, then fired her.

“We chose integrity instead of it being swept under the rug. Scripture is very clear that if it was done in the dark, it was going to be brought to light," Jones told ABC 13 News. "We understand that taking it to the police department, it was going to come shine a light on to us. We took what we were told to them and let them carry on with their investigation.”

Jones told the news outlet that it was within the last month that the allegation against former English teacher, 34-year-old Katelin Campbell, was first brought to her attention. She said as soon as she was made aware of the claim against Campbell, who taught English to students from the seventh through 12th grades, the matter was reported to the police.

Campbell was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by an individual in a custodial or supervisory relationship on Nov. 1, 2024. The charges are Class 1 and Class 6, according to Halifax County Court records.

A conviction for a Class 6 felony in Virginia can result in imprisonment for one to five years or confinement in jail for up to 12 months at the judge’s discretion. A fine of $2,500 can also be imposed with prison time.

Information from the Halifax County Adult Detention Center show that Campbell was booked minutes before 11 p.m. on Aug. 14 and released just before midnight on Aug. 15 after posting a $2,500 bond.

Officials at C.H. Friend school were unavailable for comment when contacted by The Christian Post on Wednesday. Campbell is expected to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 14.

According to its website, C.H. Friend school “focuses on the individual needs of each child while instilling Christian values.”

“We use a traditional instructor led method along with hands on learning to help our students reach their highest academic potential. We believe that by providing the highest level of education while instilling morals, ethics, and integrity we develop future community leaders,” the school explains.

The school was opened in 2022 as an alternative to public offerings in Halifax County.

“We will define ourselves by educating at the highest level. Providing a safe, caring, and compassionate atmosphere,” Jones said in a statement at the time.