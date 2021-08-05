Christian Singer Blanca opens up about 'hard divorce,' premieres video for new song

Contemporary Christian singer Blanca released the video for her new song “Even At My Worst” and is opening up about the difficult season she recently walked through, including a private divorce.

The video for “Even At My Worst” was exclusively released by K-LOVE on Aug 4. The song reportedly “marks the start of a new chapter for the award-winning” singer.

Over the last few years, Blanca has endured a number of trials, from the death of her father to losing her mother to cancer. Now, the artist is opening up about her recent divorce from Benny Callahan.

Blanca and her ex-husband divorced in 2019 but were allegedly separated for two years prior. This is the first time the singer has discussed it publicly.

“Writing songs that are true to my story has always been my goal, but there are a few special moments in your career where you write a song and feel like it literally carries your heart. ‘Even At My Worst’ does just that,” Blanca told klove.com.

“I walked through a divorce in 2019 that left me feeling broken and insecure about my own self-worth,” she added. “It’s from that rock bottom that I was able to experience God’s goodness in such a real way.”

The singer said her new song and video is her way of boldly stepping out to share her story while remaining a resilient woman, believer and mother.

“If I'm being honest/ I didn't think You'd stay with all my problems/ I was so afraid that when you saw them/ You would turn your back on me and leave,” the song lyrics read, in part.

The chorus reveals what the New York native discovered about God in this difficult season.

“Even at my worst, you love me / You wrap your arms around and you hold me close / Even at my worst, you give something I don't deserve /You love me even at my worst,” she sings.

A behind-the-song video shared earlier this year gave further details about the tune.

“Over the last few years, I’ve faced some very challenging situations, from walking through both of my parents passing away, to then a very hard divorce,” Blanca explained.

The mother of London, 7, admitted she thought God would be “disappointed” in her because of the state of her life. However, she was met with God’s “grace, His mercy and His love” instead.

In a past interview with Risen Magazine, Blanca opened up about experiencing divorce in her own childhood.

“I grew up in a broken home. My parents were divorced when I was six years old,” she revealed. “My dad was addicted to drugs and that’s what caused a lot of the separation with my brother and my mom.”

The former Group 1 Crew member left the band in 2013 to embark on a solo career. She has since released two English albums. Recently, Blanca singer has been getting in touch with her Puerto Rican roots by releasing a Spanish album.

In a past interview with The Christian Post, Blanca admitted that she tends to sweep things under the rug because she doesn't like to deal with pain or conflict. However, she said she knew facing tragedy head-on was the only way to get through it.

"It's so crucial as Christians, to be honest, and real with who you are and where you're at because that's the only place that you can fully find healing and restoration, and God can work on your heart when you're able to give all to Him," she told CP.