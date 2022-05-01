Christian singer discovered on TikTok makes history, reaches No. 1 on multiple charts

Christian singer Katy Nichole has made history by hitting No. 1 on multiple charts after a TikTok video of her debut single "In Jesus Name (God of Possible)" went viral.

The opportunities came flooding in after her song became an anthem to millions on TikTok and Instagram, and she recently signed on to be an artist on the Christian label Centricity Music.

Her single hit No. 1 for the first time last week on Billboard’s Christian Airplay and AC Indicator charts.

“Making history, the song reaches the Christian Airplay penthouse in its 12th week, completing the quickest jaunt to No. 1 for a female artist’s first entry in the chart’s 19-year history,” Billboard said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

The viral debut single also continues its sixth week atop the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart while topping the iTunes Christian & Gospel Songs chart for 12-consecutive weeks.

The single was written during the COVID-19 pandemic and has a personal meaning for the singer, who's in the midst of her own health crisis.

The chorus was comprised of Nichole’s journal entries that proclaim: “I pray for your healing/ That circumstances would change/ I pray that the fear inside would flee/ In Jesus name/ I pray that a breakthrough would happen today/ I pray miracles over your life in Jesus name.”

Her words serve as a bold declaration of her unwavering belief in God’s ability to heal and the power of prayer.

Nichole was diagnosed with scoliosis before penning the song, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible).” Following surgery on her spine, the young singer, who has been singing in church since she was 14, suffered from depression while she was bedridden due to the pain. Three years after her first surgery, Nichole underwent a follow-up procedure to remove the metal rods and screws that were placed along her spine to keep it straight.

“I go into the second surgery, and I come out of it, and the smoke cloud of depression was gone. I encountered the Lord in that moment,” Nichole recalled in a statement shared with CP. “When I got my X-rays after surgery, my spine was actually straighter than when the rods had been in it. So when I say that God can do miracles, I mean it, because I’ve seen it.”

“There’s no story that doesn’t matter to God. Every story was written by Him, and He’s the greatest author of all time," she declared. "God’s healed me, so I know He can heal someone else. I’m going to share my story and hope it will encourage others to go and share theirs."

The single has now been heard 150 million times worldwide and the music video has garnered nearly 3 million views on YouTube.

Nichole recently moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and is working on her debut album and will perform at several venues this summer.

