Christian singer Katy Nichole releases debut album after being bedridden for 3 years

Billboard record-breaking singer-songwriter Katy Nichole has released her debut EP following a long health battle with scoliosis.

The self-titled debut mini-album, available everywhere on Friday, is a collection of songs that reflect her testimony.

“These songs are my story, but I want others to see themselves in these songs,” Nichole shared in a recent interview with The Christian Post. “Ultimately, what this is about, for me, is really raising up the name of Jesus.”

Nichole made history earlier this year by hitting No. 1 on multiple charts after a TikTok video of her debut single "In Jesus Name (God of Possible)" went viral.

The opportunities came flooding in after her song became an anthem to millions on TikTok and Instagram, and she recently signed on to be an artist on the Christian label Centricity Music.

Nichole wrote the single, which was about her personal health crisis, during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The chorus was comprised of Nichole’s journal entries that proclaim: “I pray for your healing/ That circumstances would change/ I pray that the fear inside would flee/ In Jesus name/ I pray that a breakthrough would happen today/ I pray miracles over your life in Jesus name.”

Her words served as a bold declaration of her unwavering belief in God’s ability to heal and the power of prayer after she was diagnosed with scoliosis before penning the song, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible).”

“I know my God is good even when my circumstances are not,” she told CP. “I think it’s so important listeners know how good my God has been and how faithful He’s been to me through every season.”

Following surgery on her spine, the young singer, who has been singing in church since she was 14, suffered from depression while she was bedridden due to the pain. Three years after her first surgery, Nichole underwent a follow-up procedure to remove the metal rods and screws that were placed along her spine to keep it straight.

Her transformational story from being bedridden to regaining her independence was recounted through photos on her Instagram page.

"I go into the second surgery, and I come out of it, and the smoke cloud of depression was gone. I encountered the Lord in that moment,” Nichole recalled in an earlier statement shared with CP. “When I got my X-rays after surgery, my spine was actually straighter than when the rods had been in it. So when I say that God can do miracles, I mean it, because I’ve seen it.”

“There’s no story that doesn’t matter to God. Every story was written by Him, and He’s the greatest author of all time," she declared. "God’s healed me, so I know He can heal someone else. I’m going to share my story and hope it will encourage others to go and share theirs."

Her next radio single, titled “God Is In This Story” (Feat. Big Daddy Weave), is now climbing the charts.

The songstress has been keeping busy and has several upcoming events with TobyMac, Newsboys, Skillet, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and a major tour booked through spring 2023.