Home News 4 Christian universities look to foster Scripture engagement; 1 piloting AI Bible tool in select classes

Four Christian colleges and universities are slated to receive grants to conduct research projects aimed at increasing Scripture engagement among young people, including one that is piloting an AI Bible learning tool in select online classes.

The American Bible Society announced on Tuesday that four institutions — Dallas Theological Seminary in Texas, Houghton University in New York, Los Angeles Pacific University in California and MidAmerica Nazarene University in Kansas — will receive grants ranging from $10,000 to $15,000 as part of their inaugural 2025 Faculty Grant initiative.

As data shows that Bible sales surged in the United States in 2024, ABS' new initiative seeks to "develop new programs designed to boost Scripture engagement among younger generations and foster positive impact on flourishing."

Each institution will use the grant money to conduct individual research projects, the results of which will then be shared with the ABS.

LAPU will implement a Bible-specific artificial intelligence assistant as part of an exploration of artificial intelligence and Scripture engagement.

The California-based school previously elaborated on the grant it received in a July 15 statement, which clarified that the award was worth $15,000. Spark, LAPU's existing AI course assistant, guides students in "reflective conversations that prompt deeper interaction with biblical texts," the university said.

"Rather than simply providing answers, the tool uses a Socratic approach — encouraging learners to ask questions, reflect, and apply Scripture to their lives through personalized AI-powered dialogue. It will be piloted in select online Bible classes and offered as a recommended learning tool," the statement reads.

The initiative will address what the university refers to as a "critical and timely need."

"[W]hile Gen Z and Millennials show spiritual curiosity, research shows they often lack structured pathways for meaningful Scripture engagement," the university's statement reads. "LAPU's solution leverages technology and invites students into deeper, more thoughtful exploration of Scripture."

DTS will examine "best practices for emerging adults across diverse church networks," while Houghton will "use the Lectio Divina prayer practice to facilitate meaningful interactions with Scripture."

For its part, MidAmerica Nazarene will "create a theologically accurate and visually unique television show to promote Bible engagement among young adults."

The research projects at the individual academic institutions are expected to begin this fall and conclude in the spring of 2026.

"Our younger generations have a deep desire for authenticity, belonging, and purpose, and are discovering the Bible as an unshakable foundation for a pathway to flourishing," said ABS President and CEO Jennifer Holloran.

"We believe this investment will uncover innovative and replicable ways to connect a generation searching for hope and meaning with the answers waiting for them in the life-changing Word of God."

The colleges and universities will use the ABS's Scripture Engagement scale to analyze the results and effectiveness of the new programs.

The Scripture Engagement scale, used in the ABS's State of the Bible: USA reports, classifies respondents' level of scripture engagement based on their answers to a series of questions about their frequency of Bible use and the impact and centrality of its message on their everyday lives.

The ABS intends to distribute the new grants on an annual basis. Applications for the 2026 grant cycle will open later this year. The Ministry Insights Grant program seeks to build upon the themes presented in the "State of the Bible: USA" reports by "testing interventions that promote increased Bible engagement and foster positive changes in spiritual vitality and well-being."