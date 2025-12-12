Home News ACNA inquiry board finds Archbishop Steve Wood should be put on trial for allegedly violating vows, sexual immorality

The head of the Anglican Church in North America should be put on trial for allegedly violating ordination vows and for sexual immorality, a denominational investigative body has concluded.

The Board of Inquiry issued a short statement on Friday stating that there was “probable cause to present” ACNA Archbishop Steve Wood “for trial for violation of Canon 2 of this Title.”

According to the board, Wood should be charged with “Violation of Ordination Vows,” “Conduct giving just cause for scandal or offense, including the abuse of ecclesiastical power” and “Sexual Immorality.”

The Board of Inquiry will refer its decision to The Court for the Trial of a Bishop, a seven-member ACNA court that oversees proceedings against bishops.

In October, The Washington Post published allegations that Wood had engaged in sexual misconduct and abuse of power while serving as rector at St. Andrew's Anglican Church in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.

Claire Buxton, a divorced mother of three and former children's ministry director at St. Andrew's, alleged that Wood had touched her head and tried to kiss her while in his office in April 2024.

Buxton also claimed that Wood had given her thousands of dollars in unexpected payments that had come from congregation funds before he had allegedly made advances toward her.

Four presbyters and seven laity filed a formal complaint known as a presentment in response to the allegations leveled against Wood, with an inquiry board investigating the accusations.

Last month, the Most Rev. Ray Sutton released an official letter announcing that Wood was taking a voluntary leave of absence. Sutton was appointed to oversee the archbishop's office for the time being.

"The Provincial staff remains committed to serving the province. They will work to advance the Church's mission and priorities as outlined by Archbishop Wood during his absence," wrote Sutton.

"Please hold all these matters in your prayers. Finally let us keep in mind that God works all things together for the good of those who love him and are called according to his purpose (Romans 8:28)."

After Wood voluntarily took a leave of absence, ACNA officials released a Notice of Inhibition suspending Wood from ordained ministry for 60 days "unless extended or otherwise superseded by" church law.

The Right Rev. Julian M. Dobbs, dean of the ACNA Province, stated last month that the suspension "does not determine guilt or innocence, nor does it pre-judge any allegation or future proceeding."

Five senior bishops gave their consent to the inhibition: the Right Rev. Alberto Morales, the Most Rev. Foley Beach, the Right Rev. Eric Menees, the Right Rev. Kenneth Ross and the Right Rev. Clark Lowenfield.