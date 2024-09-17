Home News Christian widow beaten by mob, charged with blasphemy without evidence in Pakistan

A Christian widow and mother of two in Pakistan has been accused of blasphemy, beaten and arrested.

On Aug. 7 in Kathore, Tehsil Gojra, Faisalabad, a neighbor claimed that 35-year-old Saima Farhad discarded torn and burned pages of the Quran in a sack outside her home, sparking mob violence and leading to her assault.

Farhad’s family has denied the accusations, calling them false and motivated by a personal grudge. They are seeking justice from the authorities.

Albert Masih, Farhad’s cousin, said the blasphemy charges stem from a housing dispute. Her neighbor, Mudassar, allegedly placed an iron beam on the wall of her house during a construction project on his property. Farhad urged him to remove it, stating the action was illegal and could compromise the structural integrity of her home. She also sought financial compensation for the placement of the beam. In response, Mudassar and the tenant family living on his property harassed and pressured Farhad to vacate her home.

The blasphemy accusation soon followed.

Masih explained that Madussar threatened to stab Farhad with a knife and attempted to attack her as a mob gathered around her house. A local Christian man in the crowd intervened, pushing Mudassar’s arm away, which allowed Farhad to flee to a nearby field. However, despite her efforts to hide, the crowd discovered her and assaulted her while she lay helpless. The police eventually arrived, dispersed the crowd and took Farhad into custody.

“Police saved her from the mob but arrested her and filed a blasphemy complaint without any evidence,” Masih said. “Her two children, who were at home during the incident, were left traumatized and frightened. They have since been taken in by Saima’s family while she remains in custody.”

Masih added that Saima has been working in the healthcare industry to support her children since the death of her husband two years ago.

Farhad’s attorney, Nasir Abbas, stated that no evidence has been presented to substantiate the claim that Farhad desecrated the Quran. He called the accusations false and baseless, arguing that the entire case was fabricated. He said the accusers were frustrated by Farhad’s refusal to comply with their demands and have sought to exploit her vulnerability as a widow.

"In the preliminary arguments, I challenged the prosecutor to present any evidence proving Saima's involvement in blasphemy,” said Abbas. “So far, nothing has been presented in court that proves her guilty of the alleged offense. With God’s help, Saima will be granted bail in the final arguments."

Even after Christians accused of blasphemy in Pakistan are granted bail and released, they often face significant challenges, including stigmatization, further exploitation by their accusers, and societal rejection.