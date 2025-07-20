Home News Christians respond to tech CEO’s exposure for apparent adultery at Coldplay concert: ‘A sobering reminder’ Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned Saturday

Christians on social media have weighed in during recent days regarding the married CEO of a tech company drawing widespread rebuke for alleged adultery after going viral for cuddling with his HR chief at a Coldplay concert last week.

Andy Byron, who served as CEO of Astronomer since 2023, resigned from the multibillion-dollar AI company he helped found on Saturday after he was caught on a “kiss cam” with his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert in Boston. Cabot was placed on leave.

NEW: Astronomer CEO caught on camera with his HR chief during a Coldplay concert in Boston.



The pair was seen rushing to cover their faces in horror when they realized they were on the big screen.



“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” lead singer Chris Martin said at the time as Byron ducked in shame and Cabot hid her face. Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, with whom he has fathered two children, reportedly removed his last name from her Facebook profile before deleting her account after the moment went viral.

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted,” the company said in a statement on Saturday. “The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

The moment, which has drawn tens of millions of views on social media, prompted widespread re-enactments at sporting events over the weekend, including one from the Phillies’ mascot.

The public exposure of the high-powered couple’s alleged affair also prompted reflection from multiple Christians on social media.

Darrell B. Harrison, who once worked with the late Pastor John MacArthur and now serves on staff at Redeemer Bible Church in Gilbert, Arizona, noted that the couple’s instinctive response to hide themselves echoed Adam and Eve, showing that humans retain a deep-seated awareness of their own wrongdoing.

“​​Notice how happy they are in their sin — all smiles and hugs — until they realized their sin had been exposed. They knew inherently that they were wrong. No one needed to tell them, their own conscience having already convicted them (Romans 1:19; 2:15). Hence, why they instinctively and immediately attempted to hide themselves in shame (Genesis 3:8),” he tweeted.

Upon the announcement of Byron’s resignation, Harrison cited Proverbs 6:32, tweeting, “The one who commits adultery with a woman is lacking sense; he who would destroy himself does it.”

Adriel Sanchez, who serves as pastor at North Park Presbyterian Church in San Diego, California, echoed Harrison, tweeting, “The look of horror on the face of Astronomer CEO, and his knee-jerk attempt to hide has been the human response to being caught in sin since the days of Adam.”

“Frankly, I think the face he made is one every single Christian makes at some point in their life. It's the face you make when you see your sin for the first time, and you realize you're not ‘a pretty good person.’ It's also the face you make when the sin you've tried to keep hidden rears its ugly head for others to see, and there's nothing you can do about it.”

“As embarrassing as it is, it can be a real turning point for those who are willing to take responsibility, and run to Jesus instead of making excuses. It's been said before, ‘Your sin will find you out.’ When it does, your Savior also comes looking for you. I hope the Astronomer CEO finds God’s mercy in Christ, and pray for his family,” he added.

Christian author and podcast host Jon Harris said he was encouraged by the overwhelmingly negative response to Byron’s affair, because “it means that we still have a little bit of a sense of our Christian heritage.”

“In a liberal order, why would it matter if Andy is cheating on his wife? Who cares, right? Why would it matter, or vice versa, [that] this woman is cheating with Andy? Why would it matter that they are affectionately touching each other at a concert?” Harris said on his podcast “Conversations That Matter.”

“It only matters because they actually feel shame. They actually feel shame when the camera is put on them, and they should feel shame, and the shame is continuing as people share this video. It's on Tiktok; millions of views.”

“This is a huge, huge moment, and he'll never live it down,” he added.

“God has wired into us a conscience such that we actually have a knowledge of Him on some level that we suppress. It's what [Romans 1] says, and I think it's reinforced in our culture by a Christian past, and we still have that Christian inheritance,” Harris also said, saying such an impulse is not prevalent in other cultures that do not have a Christian heritage.

“A sobering reminder that someday we'll stand before God, and all our secret sins will be exposed just like this,” wrote Babylon Bee Managing Editor Joel Berry.