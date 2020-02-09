Christians United for Israel to release documentary exposing rise of anti-Semitism

Anti-Semitism is on the rise in the U.S. and throughout the world and to combat this increasing prejudice and persecution, Christian United for Israel, the largest pro-Israel organization in the country, will be releasing an upcoming documentary titled, “Never Again?”

“Violent anti-Semitism is rising across the country, and people of conscience cannot sit idly by,” CUFI founder and Chairman, pastor John Hagee, said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

“Anti-Semites have used the fertile ground of ignorance to grow their malicious ideology. If we are to stem the tide, we must inoculate the next generation against the world’s oldest hatred by empowering them with knowledge and reaching them with a message of unity,” he added. “If we are to fulfill the promise of ‘Never Again,’ we cannot allow the memory of the Holocaust to fade.”

CUFI released a trailer for the feature-length film just days after 200 survivors gathered at the Auschwitz Nazi extermination camp for Holocaust Remembrance Day. While survivors gathered to honor and remember their loved ones who were perished or were executed there, Pew Research released a survey which found that 45 percent of Americans they surveyed were unaware that 6 million Jews lost their lives in Germany during the Holocaust.

“Never Again?” will feature commentary from a Holocaust survivor and a former radical Islamist.

Producer Rick Eldridge, CEO of ReelWorks Studios, said viewers will “learn about the history of anti-Semitism and come to understand why all of us, regardless of faith or political persuasion, have a responsibility to keep the promise of 'Never Again.'”

“This is not your parents’ documentary,” CUFI co-executive director Shari Dollinger added in the statement. “It meets the audience where they are, engaging them in a modern and cutting-edge manner. If we’re not to see history repeat itself, we must ensure the next generation learns the lessons of the past.”

“Never Again?” will be showing at 800 theaters nationwide for two nights this fall.