'Christmas Chronicles 2' 'about bringing families together,' says Director Chris Columbus 'Christmas Chronicles 2' 'about bringing families together,' says Director Chris Columbus

At a time when the nation is reeling from the chaos of 2020, “Christmas Chronicles 2” encourages audiences to remember the importance of family, generosity, and togetherness, Director Chris Columbus said.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Columbus (writer of “Gremlins,” director of “Home Alone”) said he intended the new Netflix film starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn to “be the kind of film ... that you can watch with your whole family.”

“We're in a bit of a divided country right now, and it's the film is about bringing people together, it's about bringing families together,” Columbus said. “I think that we as a country need to get back to that place where we all support each other. We all look out for each other. And I mean that in the best possible sense.”

Set two years after the original “Christmas Chronicles,” the new Netflix film follows a now teenage Kate (Darby Camp) as she struggles to accept her mother's new relationship with Bob (Tyrese Gibson). She’s also upset about spending Christmas in Cancun — away from the snow, Christmas trees, and chilly festivities she knows and loves.

Determined to celebrate Christmas back at home, Kate devises a plan to run away. However, she’s unaware that Bob's son, Jack (Jahzir Bruno), tagged along for the ride. Thanks to the efforts of conniving troublemaker Belsnickel (Julian Dennison), Kate and Jack find themselves in the North Pole. Though Kate is delighted at the discovery, it’s soon evident that she, along with Santa (Russell), Mrs. Claus (Hawn), and Jack must once again save Christmas and stop Belsnickel from destroying “the most wonderful time of the year.”

“It's all about positivity,” Columbus said. “There's a line in the film that's particularly poignant, which is, ‘Family isn't about where you are. It's about who you're with.’ And for me, that's particularly poignant now since we're also isolated.”

Rated PG, “Christmas Chronicles 2” is a lighthearted holiday film, complete with cute elves, a dazzling Christmas town and sparkling snow. It’s also chock-full of action and comedic moments while honing in on the cheerful spirit of Christmas.

But it also pulls on the heartstrings as Kate continues to grapple with the death of her firefighter dad. In one particularly poignant scene, Kate travels back in time and encounters a 13-year-old kid who turns out to be an important and meaningful person.

“I've seen the movie 400 times, and I'm weeping when I'm watching it,” Columbus admitted. “I hope it continues to affect people that way because it does bring you to the realization that family is the most important thing in the world.”

Though he’s behind some of the most iconic Christmas films of all time, the award-winning director admitted he’s “not a big holiday movie fan,” as he believes there are “only a few great ones.”

Columbus explained that though classic films including “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” “changed” his life, most Christmas films “tend to not give it the sort of respect Christmas deserves,” he said.

Columbus said he hopes “Christmas Chronicles 2,” which hits Netflix on Nov. 25, joins the ranks of such Christmas classics, reminding viewers of the importance of love, family and unity.

“I just really hope that it brings people together and that people will watch it with their families this Christmas season,” he said. “I really think you'll get to forget about everything else that's going on outside in the world for two hours.”

