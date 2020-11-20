Chris Tomlin partners with Sackcloth & Ashes to benefit children nationwide this Christmas Chris Tomlin partners with Sackcloth & Ashes to benefit children nationwide this Christmas

To help children in need this holiday season, worship artist Chris Tomlin is partnering with a company that's donating blankets to children at homeless shelters nationwide.

Sackcloth & Ashes, a Salem, Oregon-based company, launched its Blanket the United States campaign in 2018 with the goal of donating 1 million blankets to homeless shelters by 2024. Its eco-friendly blankets are made from 100% recycled material and are manufactured in Italy, India, and the U.S.

Its CEO, Bob Dalton, was inspired to help the homeless when his mother wound up living on the streets in 2013. Every time he called organizations that assist the homeless, he was always told they needed blankets.

Dalton has also released a new children's book, titled Everyone is Someone.

The book aims to teach children about acceptance, and with every book sold, one will be donated to a child in the foster care system. The book's release coincides with the launch of the company's first-ever line of children's blankets. Sackcloth & Ashes practices a one-to-one model, meaning that for every blanket or book purchased one will be donated to a child in foster care.

“As our mission at Sackcloth & Ashes continues to be on giving to those who need it most, my hope is to share a sincere message of compassion and acceptance with our kids, who are the future of this country,” Dalton said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

“This holiday season, I hope this simple and colorful story can help spread a positive message for all ages — a message that focuses less on labels and more on our common humanity,” he added.

In addition to supporting children in foster care and those who are at shelters, the company is contributing to a children's camp.



This week, the company donated 100% of its profits from purchases of books and blankets to benefit Camp Anderson, a nonprofit Christian camp in Florida that serves children in the welfare system.

“There are so many organizations that do amazing things for kids in foster care, and one of those is Camp Anderson. Every Christmas they do a Christmas camp for kids who are in the child welfare system,” Tomlin said in a press release.

“It’s so beautiful to watch these kids have a Christmas when they didn’t think they were going to have one,” he added.

The renowned worship artist whose songs are sung in evangelical churches worldwide brought the Florida camp to Dalton's attention. The three-day camp includes presents under a Christmas tree, with each child receiving three gifts addressed specifically to them.

