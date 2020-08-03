Worshipers praise Jesus on double-decker bus through London: 'An awakening needs to happen'

Worshipers took to praising Jesus in the streets of central London on a double-decker bus over the weekend in an effort to awaken the church.

Singers from what is known as the Worship The King streamed the worship from the top of the bus as they sang through the streets of the U.K. capital city, according to Premier News. The worshipers passed by many of the famous sites in London, including the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey, Picadilly Circus, and Downing Street — where the prime minister resides.

Among the songs sung were popular modern anthems like "How Great Is Our God" by worship artist Chris Tomlin, "He Is Exalted" by Twila Paris, "Reckless Love" by Cory Asbury, and "How He Loves" by John Mark McMillan.

Worship leader Beatrice Gboyega, who organized the event, told the outlet that her "heart is that, firstly, that people that are already saved — there's an awakening that needs to happen."

In light of the lockdown due to the coronavirus, they have realized "that God is drawing us closer and closer to Him. I believe that this will awaken the body of Christ, because there needs to be that unity. And that's what we've been praying for — unity, as a body."

"For people that don't know Christ, we desire that souls will be set free, that people will come to the knowledge that there's someone that created you and that loves you so much. You don't have to go through these things that you go through by yourself and to let them know there's actually hope."

An Instagram post of the Worship The King event shows footage of a member of the worship team explaining that as she was praying over the city she sensed in her spirit that God was saying "that there was an awakening happening over the nation," and that as they worshiped Him, God was ushering forth a spiritual awakening across the land.

In comments earlier this year to Keep The Faith, a self-described black-focused faith publisher, the Worship The King organizer explained that she felt prompted by God to worship through the city on a bus based on a word she was given by Him last summer.

"God also referred me to the book of Joshua in the Bible, particularly the sixth chapter and the 20th verse where the walls of Jericho collapsed after the children of Israel offered a loud shout to God," Gboyega said.

"I believe God is asking us to worship Him unashamedly in our city as a prophetic act to protect our city and stir the atmosphere in anticipation of revival to our city."

The tagline for the Worship The King event was "Take the Roof Off, Releasing the Incense of Worship into the City."