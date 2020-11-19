‘Peanuts’ Christmas, Thanksgiving specials to air on public television following outcry ‘Peanuts’ Christmas, Thanksgiving specials to air on public television following outcry

Following a large public outcry, the “Peanuts” cartoon Christmas and Thanksgiving specials will air on public television in addition to streaming services this holiday season.

In October, Wildbrain Studios announced that the “Peanuts” holiday specials would exclusively air on Apple TV+, after decades of the beloved cartoon programs airing on network television.

However, after an extensive backlash on social media and elsewhere, PBS announced Wednesday that it was collaborating with Apple to show the specials on public television.

“Peanuts fans will have even more ways to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang on their holiday adventures as Apple and PBS team up for special, ad free broadcasts of ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ and ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’” explained PBS.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on Nov. 22 and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on Dec. 13.

Meanwhile, the Thanksgiving special will be on Apple TV+ Nov. 18 and available for free Nov. 25-27. The Christmas show will stream on Apple TV+ on Dec. 4 and nonsubscribers can watch it for free Dec. 11-13.

Also, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be free to watch on the platform from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

Michael Nebbia of Hightstown, New Jersey, who started an online petition to get the specials back on network TV that garnered over 260,000 signatures, celebrated the news.

“Now, I'm not quite sure if this is just for this year or if it will extend into 2021 and beyond,” wrote Nebbia. “Our fight shall continue no matter what because these specials are iconic and no amount of corporate greed will stop us!”

The Apple streaming service will also provide other “Peanuts” related entertainment, including a second season of “Snoopy in Space,” new specials centered on Mother’s Day, Earth Day, and New Year’s Eve, and “The Snoopy Show,” which is slated to premiere in February.

