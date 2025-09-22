Home News Christopher Yuan hospitalized following fall, can't move his legs: 'Please pray'

Theologian and author Christopher Yuan, known for his story of leaving homosexuality and pursuing what he calls “holy sexuality,” has been hospitalized following a fall.

Yuan's X account posted Monday afternoon that the author of Holy Sexuality and Out of a Far Country “had a fall at home this morning, and cannot feel/move his legs.”

The account went on to explain that emergency services had transporting him to a local hospital and that he was “currently on the trauma floor and his mother is unable to see him.”

A follow-up tweet from the account explained that the incident involved Yuan falling "upside down on the teeter inversion table with a heavy swing and that heavy machine fell on his chest."

A professor at Moody Bible Institute, in 2011, Yuan published his memoir, Out of a Far Country: A Gay Son’s Journey to God, A Broken Mother’s Search for Hope, which sold over 100,000 copies.

After coming out to his parents in 1993, Yuan lived a life of sexual promiscuity and drug use and was later arrested for drug dealing. He was sentenced to six years at a federal detention center in Georgia.

While at the detention center, he began to read the Bible, later recounting in a 2021 speech that the Holy Spirit convicted him of his “many idols, including homosexuality” and that he eventually “chose Jesus over homosexuality.”

Yuan graduated from Moody with a bachelor’s degree in 2005, then earned a master’s degree in biblical exegesis from Wheaton College Graduate School in 2007 and a Doctorate of Ministry from Bethel Seminary in 2014.

In 2018, Yuan released a book titled Holy Sexuality and the Gospel: Sex, Desire, and Relationships Shaped by God's Grand Story that outlined his concept of “holy sexuality.”

“I define ‘holy sexuality’ — not heterosexuality, not homosexuality, but holy sexuality — as chastity in singleness and faithfulness in marriage,” Yuan told The Christian Post in an interview at the time.

Yuan also told CP about how best to witness to the LGBT community, warning that whenever “we talk about people in the gay community as our enemies, or our opposites, or talking to them in disdain, we forget that they are still God’s Image-bearers.”

This is a developing story.