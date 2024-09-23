Home News Chuck Swindoll retiring as pastor, will continue broadcast ministry

Evangelical pastor, author and radio personality Chuck Swindoll will be retiring as a pastor at Stonebriar Community Church of Frisco, Texas, and will preach his final sermon in October.

The church posted an announcement Sunday from Swindoll, who had been preaching at the megachurch since becoming senior pastor in 1998.

Swindoll, who will be turning 90 next month, believed that "the time has come for me to retire from Stonebriar — and embrace a new chapter in my life."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"This decision was not made lightly," he said. "Each moment spent with you has shaped me, taught me, and filled my heart with joy. Together, we have built a vibrant community grounded in faith, hope, and love. We have shared countless memories, celebrated milestones, and faced challenges hand in hand."

"While my role may be changing, my commitment to the mission and vision we uphold will never fade. [My wife] Cynthia and I intend to worship with you from one Sunday to the next; this will always be our church family."

While retiring from the role of pastor, Swindoll said he will make his long-running broadcast ministry Insight for Living his "singular focus," as it "has been a vibrant part of Cynthia's and my life for more than 45 years."

"I encourage you to continue living out the values we cherish, to support one another, and to love your neighbors as Christ loves us. Remember, the church is not a building but a community of believers, and I have faith that you will continue to shine brightly in this world," he added.

Born in 1934 in El Campo, Texas, Swindoll graduated magna cum laude from Dallas Theological Seminary in 1963 and has served multiple churches over the decades.

In July 1979, Swindoll and his wife started Insight for Living Ministries, a Bible study radio program that expanded to all 50 states and more than 2,100 outlets worldwide by April 2020.

For his prolific ministry broadcast work, Swindoll was honored by the National Religious Broadcasters by being inducted into the Christian media organization's Hall of Fame in 2000.

Swindoll has authored several books and devotionals, including Abraham: One Nomad's Amazing Journey of Faith, Clinging to Hope, Day by Day with Charles Swindoll, Encourage Me: Caring Words for Heavy Hearts, The Grace Awakening, A Healthy Body: Characteristics of a Contagious Church, What If ... God Has Other Plans?, and Hand Me Another Brick: Timeless Lessons on Leadership.

In April, the Stonbriar elder board released a statement announcing that Swindoll was stepping down from his role as senior pastor and would take on the position of founding pastor effective May 1 in which he still preached on Sundays.

Jonathan Murphy, a native of Northern Ireland who served as the chair of Pastoral Ministries at Dallas Theological Seminary, was selected to become the church's new senior pastor.