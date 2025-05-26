Home News Church pulls endorsement of Christian YouTuber Kris Williams over alleged online adultery

Heritage Grace Community Church in Frisco, Texas, has announced that Christian YouTuber and church member Kris Williams, also known as Kris Kdub of "All Things Theology," no longer has their endorsement due to his alleged engagement in an adulterous online relationship, which has caused him to seek a divorce from his wife.

"In the past few months, the elders of HGCC were made aware that Kris has been actively engaged in an online, adulterous relationship with another woman. While there has not been any physical contact, his wife has provided undeniable evidence from his online Discord chats and phone calls that confirmed this relationship," pastors Lynn Kahler and Landon Kozeny said in a statement on Friday.

The pastors noted that Williams — who has nearly 90,000 followers on his YouTube channel — was confronted by his wife and elders of the church, confessed to his actions and promised to cut ties with the woman. However, the church alleges he failed to maintain the commitment.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"The elders and another brother of HGCC were proactively keeping Kris accountable to his confession and repentance. However, in a short time, he was contacted again by this woman, and soon after, the online chats and phone calls resumed," the church statement adds. "Since being confronted again, Kris refuses to repent and has instead left his family and is pursuing a divorce from his wife."

The announcement comes less than two years after Williams shared on Facebook that he and his wife became parents through the adoption of a baby boy.

"I'm a Father. My wife is a Mother. We are Parents Through the gift of adoption!" he wrote on July 4, 2023.

Amid the months-long situation, Williams has continued to share content on his YouTube channel. His latest video was posted last Monday.

The Heritage Grace Community Church pastors said they are still seeking to convince Williams to repent, but until he does, he will remain under church discipline.

"Kris has been placed under church discipline (according to Matthew 18) for continuing to pursue an online, long distance adulterous relationship with another woman (while married) and habitually living a double life. The church has been exhorted to pursue him with the purpose of calling Kris to repentance and reconciliation with Christ and his family. HGCC is making this a public notice because of Kris' online ministry, 'All Things Theology,' which has been associated with HGCC," the pastors wrote.

"Since he is no longer in good standing as a member of HGCC, we can no longer approve or promote his ministry in good conscience. We will continue to call him to repent from his sin, turn in faith to Christ to receive forgiveness and be reconciled. We ask the church to join us in praying for Kris and his family."

Justin Peters, who operates Justin Peters Ministries in Oklahoma, also recanted his endorsement of Williams' ministry and called the allegations "utterly heartbreaking."

"I have enjoyed Kris's teaching on YouTube and here on this site. I have met him and commended him to others publicly, and so it grieves me beyond words to see this. It goes without saying that my recommendation of him is retracted," Peters wrote in a statement on X.

"His ministry should have stopped when this sin was first discovered. We should pray for his repentance, the state of his soul, and for his wife and family. Men, if you betray your wife, you have betrayed Christ. Love your wife as Christ loves the church," he added.

The Christian Post reached out to Williams for comment. A response was not immediately received.