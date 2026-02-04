Home News Oakwood Baptist Church leaders knew pastor’s son was abusing minors, lawsuits claim

Quick Summary AI Summary Lawsuits allege Oakwood Baptist Church leaders knew pastor's son was abusing minors.

Zachary Radcliff faces multiple charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Two lawsuits seek damages for negligence and emotional distress, naming church leadership as defendants. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

Despite stating he was shocked after Zachary Radcliff was charged in 2024 with sexually abusing minors, two lawsuits now allege that Frank Radcliff, the lead pastor of Oakwood Baptist Church in Saline, Michigan, and others were aware of the abuse years before the allegations became public.

The lawsuits cited by MLive allege that Frank Radcliff, additional members of the Radcliff family and others in church leadership “perpetuated a culture of silence and protectionism” which allowed Zachary Radcliff, who formerly served as worship director and interim youth pastor at the church, to sexually abuse 10 boys and one girl.

One lawsuit was filed in January, and the other in April 2025. Both were filed by John Does. They name the church and multiple members of the Radcliff family as defendants. Both lawsuits are seeking damages for negligence, vicarious liability, negligent misrepresentation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The April lawsuit further seeks to recover damages for sexual battery.

Zachary Radcliff is facing multiple charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which could see him spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. He is set to appear in the Washtenaw County Circuit Court to answer to those charges in May.

The January lawsuit alleges that the now 30-year-old Zachary Radcliff had been dodging allegations of abuse against him from when he was 16. Church volunteers and parents reportedly saw him engage in “unsolicited back rubs” and other “inappropriate physical contact" with children.

According to the April lawsuit, around 2021, another victim reported inappropriate physical contact with Zachary Radcliff to a family member in leadership. That family member, however, “took no meaningful action in response to the disclosure.”

The John Doe in that same lawsuit alleges he was aged 11 or 12 when he stayed overnight at the Radcliff home. The longtime church member said he and Zachary Radcliff slept in the same bed in their underwear.

When he became a teenager, Zachary Radcliff allegedly coerced him to share videos of himself masturbating in exchange for money. The John Doe in the January lawsuit makes similar allegations against the former youth leader. The civil case against Zachary Radcliff is currently stayed pending the outcome of the criminal case.

When asked about the charges against his son in 2024, Pastor Frank Radcliff said he was shocked by his son’s “double life.”

“I have been as freaked out as everyone else has been,” he told MLive. “The unfortunate thing about somebody that is living a double life is that you are unaware.”

He further told MLive that the allegations, which court records say date back to June 2014, when his son would have been 19, involved only teenagers.

Zachary Radcliff became the interim youth director in 2022, but he had been involved with the church’s music department for about eight years. His now inactive artist profile on the Liberty Music Group website describes him as an alumnus of Liberty University’s School of Music, as well as an artist and songwriter on the Liberty Music Group: God and Country Record Label. In 2019, he performed his song “I’ll Stand” at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“He has a passion not only as a musician and songwriter, but also as a public citizen to do his part to make this country be the best it can be,” the profile noted. “His country style and humble blue-collar background influence his musical style and fan base. He has a passion for God, country, and music which is exuded in his personality.”