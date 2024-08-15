Home News Church of England paid off priest considered threat to kids after forced retirement

The Church of England paid a six-figure sum to Canon Andrew Hindley to settle legal actions and end his career in the Blackburn diocese following decades of sexual assault allegations and police investigations that didn't result in criminal charges.

A two-year BBC investigation found that Hindley accepted a £240,000 ($308,000) settlement to retire in 2022, though the exact amount remains undisclosed due to non-disclosure agreements. The CofE confirmed the settlement was in response to legal action initiated by Hindley challenging a decision to force him into retirement.

"The case highlighted on the BBC today is complicated and very difficult for everyone involved particularly those who came forward," the CofE said in a statement. "A number of allegations were made about the Canon over a number of years and a risk assessment was conducted according to the House of Bishops 2017 safeguarding guidance. In the event, none of the allegations resulted either in a conviction in the criminal courts, or in a determination of misconduct in the independent Church courts through the Clergy Discipline Measure."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"The Church of England is currently reviewing the disciplinary procedure for members of clergy (Clergy Discipline Measure), as recommended by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, IICSA and a review of the risk assessment regulations and guidance is under way," the statement adds.

The former Bishop of Blackburn Julian Henderson told BBC the settlement with Hindley, who served in the diocese from 1991 to 2021, was the "only option" left "to protect children and vulnerable young people from the risk Canon Hindley posed."

The investigation also discovered that "restrictions" on Hindley, which ban him from school events, were "never monitored."

"The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, backed a plan to close Blackburn Cathedral if the priest returned to work from suspension," the report states. "Three Lancashire bishops complained 'strings have been pulled and networks have been used to effect Canon Hindley's ongoing ministry.'"

The outlet notes that previous attempts to pay priests to leave the ministry date back at least 15 years.

Rowena Pailing, a former senior staff member at Blackburn Cathedral, resigned in protest over the handling of the case, which she described as an "open secret" among senior clergy, the BBC reported. She criticized the CofE's prioritization of its reputation over the protection of victims and survivors.

The two-year investigation reveals a history of repeated attempts to address concerns about Hindley's behavior, dating back over 25 years.

Hindley was subject to five police investigations concerning sexual assault allegations, including alleged incidents involving minors in 1991 and 2000, according to the report.

All investigations were dropped due to lack of evidence or because the alleged victims did not pursue charges. Over the years, internal Church documents and risk assessments have repeatedly pointed to potential risks posed by Hindley, yet definitive action was lacking.

The case reached a critical point in January 2021 when the Cathedral Chapter voted to retire Hindley on ill-health grounds, using a seldom-used 1949 law. The decision followed unsuccessful efforts to remove him from his cathedral residence, which he opposed legally.

Hindley has argued that the actions against him were motivated by homophobia and personal vendettas and claimed that his case, when reviewed independently, always resulted in his exoneration.

The archbishops of Canterbury and York have acknowledged the need for improvements in Church processes.

However, the efficacy of current safeguarding measures and disciplinary procedures remains under scrutiny, BBC noted.

"This case highlights the complexity of our structures and processes and is just one example of why we asked Professor Alexis Jay, the former chair of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, to provide options and recommendations for how further independence of safeguarding within the Church of England might be achieved. This work is now being taken forward," Archbishops of Canterbury and York Justin Welby and Stephen Cottrell said in a joint statement.

"As the Bishop of Blackburn told the BBC, the Church has made huge strides in safeguarding in the past 10 years particularly in listening to the voices of survivors and victims. However, this case, which goes back many years, shows that we are still working to get our processes right and we must learn from the mistakes of the past."

Former Bishop of Blackburn Henderson and the current Bishop Philip North have said the CofE must learn from the case to ensure a safer future for the Church community.