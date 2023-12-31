Home U.S. Church of God suspends pastor charged with possessing over 100 images of child sexual abuse

The Tennessee Church of God has suspended Rick Sentell, a senior pastor at a church in Cleveland, following his indictment by a Bradley County Grand Jury on charges of possessing over 100 images of child sexual abuse on his laptop.

T. Wayne Dority, the Administrative Bishop of the Tennessee Church of God, confirmed the suspension to News Channel 9, which quoted Dority as saying that the church was informed about Sentell’s indictment last week.

Sentell, who served at the now-inactive Cornerstone Church of God in Cleveland, Tennessee, has been suspended from all ministerial activities in line with Church of God policy.

Sentell was found with more than 100 images of child pornography. He was still listed as the senior pastor on Cornerstone Church of God’s website which was subsequently taken down after local media outlets reported his arrest, Channel 9 noted.

The indictment specified that between April 1 and Sept. 7, Sentell knowingly possessed material featuring a minor in sexual activity. Sentell “did knowingly possess material that included a minor engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity that is patently offensive,” says the indictment, according to WTVC.

The Cleveland Police Department’s Sgt. Evie West was quoted as saying that Sentell’s arrest followed a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Sentell is scheduled for a court appearance on Jan. 8, 2024.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Sentell made bond last week, set at $75,000, Local 3 News said, adding that he was arrested on Christmas Day and booked the following morning.

The grand jury charged him with sexual exploitation of a minor, involving over 100 images.

Dority noted that Cornerstone Church of God had previously been suspended as an active congregation and is no longer meeting. He expressed prayers for all involved in the matter.

The Church of God Jerusalem Acres rented their facility to Cornerstone COG for Sunday services for about three years, ending this past summer. According to the COG Jerusalem Acres, the COG Cornerstone doesn’t have a permanent address after selling their church building years ago. They described Sentell as a previously faithful and caring person.

“We knew Pastor Sentell to be a faithful man of God, a kind and caring person. His family as well. We’re devastated by recent events and heartbroken for everyone affected. We’re praying for all,” the church was quoted as saying.