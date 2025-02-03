Home News Church of the Highlands Pastor Chris Hodges announces leadership transition: 'God's hand is all over this'

Chris Hodges, founder of the Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama, is stepping down as lead pastor of the largest religious congregation in the state to focus on his duties as chancellor of Highlands College.

Hodges, who founded the Church of the Highlands in 2001, announced to his congregation on Sunday morning that he is handing the reins to the Rev. Mark Pettus after 24 years of leading the church.

"I'm not retiring. I'm not burned out. I am not tired. In fact, I have more energy and passion than I've had in a long time, everybody. But this transition of roles is actually going to let me live out my ultimate calling. Let me tell you what that is. And that is, I've always felt led to empower other leaders," he said.

Hodges said the transition had been discussed for over two years. The talks began when Pettus, a key leader in Highlands College, expressed his growing vision for the church, which has 25 campuses in Alabama and one in Columbus, Georgia.

"He came to me and said, 'Man, I really love Highlands College,' but then he shared that 'every day I wake up with vision for the church.' And I said, 'Well, Pastor Mark, that's interesting because every day I wake up with a vision for the school.'"

Hodges said the leadership transition had unanimous support from staff elders, non-staff elders, apostolic overseers and his family.

"I'm just delighted to let you guys know something, that we are all unanimous. … Pastor Mark Pettus will become lead pastor, and I take on a new role in our church," Hodges announced. "Again, not going anywhere, but I'm going to take on the role as founding pastor."

As founding pastor, Hodges will continue to preach regularly, beginning with a new series next Sunday and culminating in his 25th Easter celebration with the church.

This transition will also enable Hodges to focus more on his passion for Highlands College.

"Right now it's been about 80% church, 20% school. But honestly, I have so many things that I want to do that require that to flip," he said.

"I'm not retiring. I don't plan on retiring anytime soon. As long as God gives me breath in my lungs, I'm going to serve Jesus. No rocking chairs and golf in my future."

He framed his new role as part of a broader calling to empower other leaders, citing the ARC (Association of Related Churches) as an example of his commitment to developing leadership within the church.

"From the very beginning, I've said this church is not going to look like me. It's going to look like the vision God has placed in our church," he said.

Pettus has served as an elder of the church and a member of its executive leadership team since 2010. He became president of Highlands College in 2011, according to the church website.

Pettus will leave his position as president of Highland College to focus on his new lead pastor role.

"This church does need to be led by a younger generation, and I believe you're the man, with all my heart," Hodges said, referring to Pettus. "I don't even believe it; I know you're the man."

"I truly believe this decision sets us up for more people than ever to know God, find freedom, discover purpose and make a difference," Hodges said.

"Thank God for an amazing church, and thank God for an amazing pastor, and PC, you are that to me, now and forever my pastor," Pettus said, referring to Hodges as "Pastor Chris."

"God's hand is all over this. We just live to see what God did in our lives happen to other people. That's our mission — to take what God has done in us to the world that needs it desperately. … The best is yet to come."

Church of the Highlands is ranked as the second largest congregation in the United States, with an average of 60,000 attendees every week.

In June 2024, Gateway Church Pastor Robert Morris resigned as an overseer of the Church of the Highlands amid allegations he repeatedly sexually molested an underage girl in the 1980s.

"We were unaware of this part of his past," the church said at the time.

"After being made aware of the disturbing media reports, Highlands trustees and overseers immediately initiated a due diligence process that included reaching out to Gateway's elders. Before the scheduled follow-up meeting to determine changes in our governance structure, Pastor Morris resigned."