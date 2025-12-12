Home News Church-state watchdog group leader appointed to US Commission on International Religious Freedom

The leader of a progressive church-state watchdog group has been appointed to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, was appointed to the Commission by Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., earlier this week.

In a statement released Thursday, Laser said she was “grateful to Sen. Schumer for this opportunity to advocate for religious freedom around the globe.”

“As the leader of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, I defend our country’s constitutional promise of church-state separation — the shield that protects the freedom of everyone to live as themselves and believe as they choose, as long as they don’t harm others,” stated Laser.

“Because AU’s mission is grounded in the U.S. Constitution, our organization’s work is domestically focused. By joining the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom in my personal capacity, I look forward to expanding my advocacy for religious freedom on an international scale.”

Laser, who is Jewish, went on to note that “on a personal level as a religious minority,” she was “honored to have the opportunity to help our government fight religious extremism and protect everyone’s freedom to believe, or not, as they choose.”

USCIRF Chair Vicky Hartzler, a former Republican member of Congress representing Missouri, expressed her support for Laser's appointment in a statement released Thursday.

“It is important to have as many people in the fight as possible to stand for all those around the world who are suffering violations of their religious freedom,” stated Hartzler. “I look forward to Rachel Laser working with us as we continue to be a voice for those who suffer at the hands of the worst religious freedom violators.”

In 2018, Laser was named the new executive director of Americans United, becoming the first non-Christian to lead the progressive organization since its founding in 1948.

Before taking the helm of Americans United, Laser had worked for NARAL Pro-Choice America, the National Women's Law Center, Third Way, and the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism.

“The separation of religion and government is under sustained attack,” she stated back in 2018. “Yet I'm confident that we can protect all Americans' freedom of conscience if we educate the country about the principles behind church-state separation and continue to appeal to and bring together the diversity of populations we have the potential to reach.”

USCIRF commissioners can be appointed by either the president or leaders in Congress who belong to any political party.

In 2018, for example, Sen. Mitch McConnell appointed Family Research Council President Tony Perkins to the USCIRF, with the conservative Christian activist being elected chair in 2019.