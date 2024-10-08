Home News Virginia church launches ministry to support parents of children confused about their gender

BURKE, Va. — A prominent Northern Virginia church announced its plans to launch a ministry for parents of children who identify as trans to fill a support vacuum for guardians who refuse to go along with attempts by schools and medical professionals to socially and surgically "transition" their children.

Burke Community Church is a non-denominational congregation in the suburbs of Washington that adheres to biblical principles on issues such as life, marriage and gender identity. The church cites Psalm 139:13-16 in its statement of faith and constitution, stating that "sexuality and gender are fixed by God at birth and are not fluid."

Its new ministry, "Wonderfully Made," alludes to the Bible verse and promises to come alongside the parents of children struggling with their gender identity by offering support and prayer.

"A lot of times with families, especially within Christian communities, they can feel a little shame in it. They don't want people to know. And we're trying to open that door up so that they feel like they have a place to go and a place to talk," Crystal Crum, a counselor and a women's ministry assistant at Burke Community Church, told The Christian Post. "And they're not going to be shamed."

The church announced the new ministry Sunday night during The Christian Post's "Unmasking Gender Ideology II" event, which focused on the ways trans ideology has impacted children, families and medical professionals.

Dr. Susan Ashton-Lazaroae, a medical doctor from Northern Virginia and a member of the church, recognized a need to help parents with children suffering from gender dysphoria.



During the night's final panel discussion, she stressed that one of the ways to combat gender ideology is for psychologists and counselors to help children confused about their gender "alleviate" their "true mental distress."



She dismissed the idea that it is at all helpful to assign a "blanket diagnosis of gender dysphoria" to a child and advise them to mutilate their body.



"We need to help them conform their mind to their body," the doctor said.



She expressed hope that gender ideology will one day be defeated, stating that parents and grandparents are starting to speak out against allowing their children to "become science experiments."



"We will protect our children," she added. "And I know that Burke Community Church will be starting a support group for parents."



Ashton-Lazaroae contacted Crum because she has referred patients to the counselor before. The doctor informed the counselor that she was encountering patients struggling with gender dysphoria, and Crum agreed that lending ministry support to families facing this situation was a good idea.



Crum said the church is still assessing the level of interest in a support group like this, noting that Sunday was the first time people had a chance to hear about it. The ministry's goal is to provide materials to parents, and Crum said that the church is still crafting a plan. A meeting for the new ministry is planned for Nov. 4.



The counselor noted that the ministry is "evolving," and there are still opportunities for it to change depending on the level of interest and who shows up for the support group. Even though Crum is a counselor, she said the ministry is focused more on extending prayer and encouragement to parents.



"We're just trying to see how much interest there is," Crum said. "So I am a counselor; I have experience with it. But I'm not going to be doing counseling. It's more about parents receiving support from us and getting support from others."



"And if they need counseling, they can get it [at the church] because there is a counseling center here," she added.