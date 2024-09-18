Home Opinion CP docu-podcast season 4: Gender ideology meets resistance

When The Christian Post leadership asked me to co-produce a documentary podcast about gender ideology in the fall of 2022, I had no idea what it would yield.

Fast forward two years later and here we are pleased to announce that we have returned for season 4. This set of installments follows season 2, which was the audiobook of an e-book I co-authored called “Exposing The Gender Lie” and a bonus episode about an indie documentary film in which I briefly appeared called “Dead Name"; and season 3, which covered even more ground than season 1. This docu-podcast has also won two Evangelical Press Association Excellence in Journalism awards.

In the upcoming five episodes (and a likely bonus episode) of our ongoing series "Generation Indoctrination: Inside the Transgender Battle", we will continue our exploration into these issues that, when we started, were still largely misunderstood. Yet in light of the cultural developments in 2023 – particularly with the legislative revolt at the state level as 17 states implemented restrictions on trans-ing minors in that year alone — the landscape has substantially shifted and the national conversation has changed.

For decades, what we have come to know as gender ideology seemed to be confined to esoteric areas of study in niche academic departments in universities. But the ideology soon stealthily began taking the world by storm until it reached a social eruption over the past decade — one that has destroyed families and threatened the very fabric of society. Today, the devastating havoc that transgenderism has wrought on countless children, teenagers, young adults, families, and on society at large is no longer hidden, and a reckoning is underway both at home and abroad.

But what can be done? What can average citizens who see what’s at stake do to address this effectively?

Beginning Friday, September 20th, we will be highlighting the work of action-oriented people who decided that, although they never imagined this being a part of their lives, they must resist the onslaught.

We’ll speak to those working in public policy, in politically conservative, liberal, and swing states. We’ll engage those advocating for detransitioners — the victims of the mass medical experiment known as “gender-affirming care.” And we’ll speak to those who are helping shattered families and devastated moms and dads, some of whom are still forced to resist from the shadows and whose lives have been disrupted. These parents will tell you they are only now starting to be heard.

“The issue of radical gender ideology has crept up on the American people unaware. They are shocked as they find out more about it and just how radical it is. Perhaps the most offensive thing is the attempt to mutilate minor children who have no idea of the consequences and the radical ideology behind it,” said Dr. Richard Land, Executive Editor of The Christian Post, in an interview Monday about CP’s ongoing coverage of these issues.

“Parents all across the country must be made aware of this and how they can protect their children and every American citizen must be made aware of so they can protect the nation’s children,” he added.

In times of reckoning when one can see growing resistance and an emergence of public advocacy on these issues, it’s also worthwhile to revisit the history. As it turns out, there were voices on the scene who foresaw and predicted the rise of this ideology before anyone was paying attention.

Additionally, we’ll engage what lies ahead. Are there other ideological developments presently brewing in the shadows that are related to the current morass? Is transgenderism the on-ramp to something even more bizarre and nefarious? Some prescient voices we interview in this season say yes and are already raising the alarm.

Tune in to "Generation Indoctrination: Inside the Transgender Battle" on our landing page and or wherever you get your podcasts.

If you’re in the DC area on October 6th, The Christian Post will be presenting its second public discussion of these issues called “Unmasking Gender Ideology” at Burke Community Church in Burke, Virginia at 6 p.m. ET. All but one of our featured panelists were featured in season 3.

Tickets are available at our events page and pastors will be admitted for free.