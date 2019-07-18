Comic-Con hosts faith-based events led by Christian Comic Arts Society, Rooted Chronicles

Comic-con International: San Diego 2019 kicked off this week and once again invited Christian Comic Arts Society along with Rooted Chronicles to host compelling events focused on faith.

Pegged “the largest pop-culture entertainment event in the world,” Comic-con International: San Diego has had an attendance of 125,000 per day with reportedly hundreds of thousands more attending related events in downtown San Diego.

Comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, and movies are not the only things that will be shared at the exhibition. CCAS and Rooted Chronicles are sure to make faith a part of the creativity for those in attendance. CCAS was formed 35 years ago to link Christians together who are interested or active in the comic book/graphic novel medium. Rooted Chronicles was established to create, publish and promote narratives grounded in Scripture.

The Christain companies are hosting three events/mixers at comic-com to journey through themes and topical discussions of faith.

“Comic-Con International is an opportunity for both outreach and fellowship every year!” Scott A. Shuford CCAS Board Member/CEO of FrontGate Media told The Christain Post on Wednesday.

“After 20+ years of participation, we’ve developed many relationships with pros and fans alike, and the CCAS Mixer, Spirituality in Comics, and Christian Comics panels are some of the most unique programming offered during the Con,” he said.

During the mixers, Shuford said they “pass out thousands of Bibles and tracks, but more importantly, we’ll talk to thousands of people through our booth and events where they can see and know people who follow Jesus.”

On Friday, CCAS will host its 12th annual mixer where other Christian professionals in the comic book entertainment and education fields can gather to discuss faith, win prizes and socialize with other attendees. On Saturday, Comic-Con San Diego will present Spiritual Themes in Comics which opens a discussion about how spirituality influences themes in comics, television and movies. Lastly on Sunday, for the 22nd year in a row, CCAS will host an open meeting for Christian professionals in the entertainment and educational arenas to discuss their faith and the role it plays in their creative process.

More information on Comic-Con International: San Diego can be found on the website.