Community mourns after pastor is fatally struck by police car

A Connecticut community is grieving after Tommie Jackson, a beloved pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church in Stamford, who also served as an assistant director of the city's Urban Redevelopment Commission was killed after he was hit while crossing the street by a vehicle being driven by a local police officer Wednesday.

A statement from the Stamford Police Department said Jackson, 69, was struck at approximately 4:12 p.m. by Stamford Police Officer Zachary Lockwood, 24, who was operating a Stamford Police marked patrol vehicle. Lockwood reportedly performed CPR on Jackson until medics arrived. He was pronounced dead at Stamford Hospital.

Asst. Police Chief Silas Redd remembered Jackson as a “beacon of light” in the community.

“Pastor Tommie Jackson was such a beacon of light for so many in the Stamford community, for [the] past 25-plus years. His steadfast commitment to serve those under the guidance of his pastorate extended far and wide,” Redd said. “The void that has been left by his untimely passing will be difficult to fill; only the passage of time will bring comfort and healing. I ask that we all keep both the family of Pastor Jackson, his church family, Officer Lockwood, and his family in our thoughts and prayers during these most difficult times.”

Lockwood, who has been with the Stamford Police Department since Officer April 18, 2022, was placed on administrative leave as the investigation into the incident is conducted by the Connecticut State Police.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simms also shared how Jackson’s death left her “devastated and heartbroken” in a statement shared on Facebook.

“I am devastated and heartbroken by the untimely passing of Reverend Tommie Jackson. Reverend Jackson was a pillar in the Stamford community and led a life devoted to faith and public service. He was a larger-than-life presence who was steadfast in his advocacy for social and racial justice and touched the lives of so many through his work as Pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church, as well as Assistant Director of the Urban Redevelopment Commission,” she said.

“Reverend Jackson’s decades of service and leadership made an indelible impact on the city of Stamford. I was honored to call him a friend and I will greatly miss his positive energy, wonderful sense of humor, and infectious smile,” she added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Reverend Jackson’s family, especially his wife Dorye, who honorably serves our City as a Stamford Police Commissioner, and their daughters Evinn and Erin. My thoughts and prayers are also with Officer Lockwood and his family during this very difficult time.”

Sherise Henri was among many of Jackson’s parishioners who also openly shared memories of the religious and community leader on social media.

“I am so shocked and saddened right now of the tragic passing of our family pastor back in Connecticut. Pastor Jackson you played a tremendous part in my family when we were going through tough times, you stepped in and took charge and I thank you and I thank God that you were there for me and my children as a church family,” Henri wrote in a statement on Facebook. “The baptism of my children was the greatest blessing we shared with you and our church family. My sincere condolences to you and your family.”