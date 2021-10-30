‘My heart is broke’: Daughter of slain California pastor delivers stirring message of forgiveness and faith

The daughter of a California pastor who was murdered outside of his church on Sunday is speaking out about her late father’s legacy of faith, love and forgiveness.

Daney Moore, daughter of Pastor Joe Moore, told the “Edifi With Billy Hallowell” podcast that her family is struggling to process her father’s killing, but are relying on one another to make it through this difficult time.

“It’s something we can’t process. It was so unexpected. It was so senseless,” she said. “My heart is broke.”

As Faithwire previously reported, Moore, 65, pastor of the Upper Room Christian Church in Compton, California, was killed Sunday while walking to his vehicle in between Bible study and church.

Listen to Daney Moore discuss her father’s life and legacy:

Despite the intense pain and anguish the Moores are feeling as police continue to investigate the murder, members of the family have told the press the pastor would have been the first to forgive those responsible.

“One thing my daddy did preach and teach on was forgiveness. He always lived by the motto, ‘What would Jesus do?'” she said. “He said, ‘Jesus forgave His enemies and we have to forgive ours.’ … We have to forgive people to be free.”

Daney Moore also spoke about other facets of her father’s personality, describing him as a “character” who always loved to laugh.

But beyond those jovial memories, she said he was a man of God on a mission to bring people to faith.

“My daddy was a loving and funny man. He was just a non-confrontational soul who … wanted to make sure that everybody was saved, everybody accepted the Lord,” she said. “Any way he could find to tell you about God, he would.”

When asked if she had a message she wanted to share, Moore delivered an emotional and stirring appeal to everyone listening: “Stop the killing. Stop the violence … be at peace with people and … just get saved if you’re not.”

You can donate to the Moore family’s GoFundMe, which will cover funeral expenses for the pastor. And please continue praying for peace and God’s strength for Daney Moore and her grieving loved ones.

This story originally appeared on Faithwire.com.