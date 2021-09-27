Marjorie Taylor Greene, Debbie Dingell shout over who’s a good Christian on Capitol steps

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Two congresswomen got into a heated debate over what it means to be a good Christian shortly after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would codify the right to abortion into federal law.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., got into a heated shouting match on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Friday after the Democrat-controlled House voted 218-211 to approve the Women's Health Protection Act. The bill received the support of all but one House Democrat and was opposed by all congressional Republicans.

Also known as H.R. 3755, the bill seeks to protect access to abortion nationwide and overrule laws and regulations like Texas' controversial Senate Bill 8, which bans most abortions in the state as early as six weeks gestation.

The bill would also invalidate Texas' more recently passed Senate Bill 4, which prohibits a person "from providing an abortion‑inducing drug to a pregnant woman without satisfying the applicable informed consent requirements for abortions."

A viral video of the shouting match, shared on Twitter, shows Greene heckling Democrats on the steps of the Capitol as they held a press conference about the Democrats' "Build Back Better for Women" campaign after approving the legislation.

"You should all be ashamed. Killing a baby up until birth is a lack of civility. It's called murder!" Greene yelled.

"You should practice the basic thing you're taught in church: respect your neighbors!" a visibly miffed Dingell replied.

Greene did not take kindly to the questioning of her Christianity and she responded forcefully to Dingell.

"Taught in church?" she shot back. "Are you kidding me? Try being a Christian and supporting life."

Dingell furiously shouted back at Dingell: "You try being a Christian ... and try treating your colleagues decently!"

Dingell almost slipped on the steps of the Capitol as she continued her back-and-forth with Greene.

Republican Rep. @mtgreenee gets into a shouting match with Democrats, incl. @BettyMcCollum04 and @RepDebDingell at the Democrats’ “Build Back Better for Women” photo-op pic.twitter.com/S3AZX1zfJg — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 24, 2021

Tricia Flanagan, a Republican congressional candidate from New Jersey, expressed her belief that Greene reflects "REAL Christianity."

Taking to Twitter Saturday, Flanagan asserted that "Debbie Dingell is demanding that Christians be lukewarm. Dingell says be nice, don't make waves, do what you're told."

Debbie Dingell is demanding that Christians be lukewarm.



Dingell says be nice, don’t make waves, do what you’re told.



REAL Christianity fights back with Truth!



REAL Christianity stands up for Life!



REAL Christianity is ready to ROAR!



Bravo @mtgreenee—

with you all the way. pic.twitter.com/tvucwngc6Y — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) September 25, 2021

"REAL Christianity fights back with Truth! REAL Christianity stands up for Life! REAL Christianity is ready to ROAR! Bravo @mtgreenee — with you all the way," she added.

Meanwhile, Ron Fournier, a Detroit-based communications consultant who formerly worked for The Associated Press and National Journal, suggested on Twitter that Greene did not reflect God's grace.

"@RepDebDingell is classy, caring and kind, a woman filled with God's grace, a dedicated public servant who puts her country above party and power. @RepMTG is none of those things," Fournier contended.

.?@RepDebDingell? is classy, caring and kind, a woman filled with God’s grace, a dedicated public servant who puts her country above party and power. ?@RepMTG? is none of those things. https://t.co/LWTf7J5Ret — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) September 25, 2021

While the congresswomen and their supporters debate who's acting more in a Christ-like manner, a recent study from Arizona Christian University shows that of an estimated 176 million American adults who identify as Christian, only 6% actually subscribe to a biblical worldview.

The study showed that most of America's self-identified Christians, including many who identify as evangelicals, believe that God is the all-powerful, all-knowing Creator of the universe. At the same time, more than half reject several biblical teachings and principles, including the existence of the Holy Spirit.

Additionally, the study revealed that most Christians believe that all religious faiths are of equal value, that people are essentially good and that they can use acts of goodness to earn their way into Heaven. The study also concluded that most Christians don't believe in moral absolutes, cite feelings, experience or the input of friends and family as their most trusted sources of moral guidance and say that having faith matters more than which faith one chooses to practice.

George Barna, the lead researcher at Arizona Christian University's Cultural Research Center, reacted to the results in a statement.

"Too often, it seems, people who are simply religious, or regular churchgoers, or perhaps people who want a certain reputation or image embrace the label 'Christian,' regardless of their spiritual life and intentions," Barna said.

"'Christian' has become somewhat of a generic term rather than a name that reflects a deep commitment to passionately pursuing and being like Jesus Christ," he added.