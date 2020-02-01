Coronavirus: 5 latest developments

As the number of people who have died from coronavirus has increased and countries around the world are taking drastic measures to control the spread of the illness, at least five latest major developments have emerged.



In China, 11,000 people have been confirmed to have the infection from the coronavirus, and more than 100,000 others are known to have symptoms and are under medical observation, according to reports.

The coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan in China and can lead to respiratory illnesses, deadly in some cases. Here are the five updates: