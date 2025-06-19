Home News 'Reckless Love' singer Cory Asbury says 'everyone knew' about Michael Tait's misdeeds

Christian singer Cory Asbury has claimed that “everyone knew” about Michael Tait’s history of misconduct and alleged that many other Christian artists are also living “double lives,” following bombshell reports accusing the former Newsboys and DC Talk frontman of grooming, drugging and sexually assaulting young men.

Asbury, 39, best known for his chart-topping worship hit “Reckless Love,” made the remarks on social media in the wake of two separate investigations — one by The Roys Report and another by The Guardian — that detailed graphic allegations against Tait, 59.

The reports, published in early June, include accusations from multiple men, including some who were minors at the time, alleging that Tait used drugs and alcohol to facilitate sexual assault. One survivor told The Guardian he was 13 years old when Tait allegedly masturbated in front of him in a public restroom. Others accused the singer of drugging them before engaging in unwanted sexual contact.

In response to the reports, Tait released a statement on Instagram titled “My Confession – June 10, 2025,” acknowledging his years of substance abuse and confirming much of the reported behavior.

“Recent reports of my reckless and destructive behavior, including drug and alcohol abuse and sexual activity are sadly, largely true,” Tait wrote. “For some two decades I used and abused cocaine, consumed far too much alcohol, and, at times, touched men in an unwanted sensual way.”

He added, “I want to say I’m sorry to everyone I have hurt. I am truly sorry.”

Tait’s statement did not directly address allegations involving minors or specific incidents of sexual assault, but he confirmed he had left the Newsboys in January and had recently completed six weeks of rehab in Utah.

Following Tait’s admission and the mounting public reaction, Asbury responded to questions from fans on social media.

When asked if he knew about the allegations before they were made public, Asbury wrote, “Everyone knew. Maybe not the specific details, but everyone knew.”

In another comment, a user asked, “How many ‘Christian’ bands/artists are living a double life like Michael Tait and NTB [NEEDTOBREATHE]?”

Asbury, who frequently addresses what he sees as issues in the CCM industry on TikTok, responded simply: “A lot.”

The comments quickly gained traction after Christian apologist Mike Winger reposted them on X. Winger criticized the culture of silence within the CCM industry.

“Maybe the reason Michael Tait got away with it for so long is because a whole lot of other people in his industry are also getting away with it,” Winger wrote. “And this results in a culture where exposing anyone is seen as a threat to everyone.”

Tait rose to prominence in the 1990s as a founding member of the Grammy-winning group DC Talk, later joining the Newsboys in 2009. He quietly stepped away from the band earlier this year, days after a viral video speculated about his sexuality.

In the wake of the allegations, Christian radio networks, including K-LOVE, have pulled Tait’s music from airplay. The Newsboys released a statement expressing shock, saying they had been led to believe Tait was dealing with personal issues but were unaware of the extent of his misconduct.

“When he left the band in January, Michael confessed to us and our management that he ‘had been living a double life,’” the group wrote. “But we never imagined that it could be this bad.”

Other prominent voices, including Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams, have condemned the Christian music industry for what they describe as systemic cover-ups and enabling behavior.

“The amount of things [I] have to say and the amount of people I know who were likely changed forever by this man and by the industry that empowered/enabled him …” she wrote on Instagram.

“I grew up around this,” Williams continued. “I am not afraid of any of these people — most of them have written me off anyway by now. How many stories like this from this VERY small corner of the music industry will we hear before we realize that [capitalizing] on people’s faith and vulnerability is the ‘sin?'”

The singer said she hopes the “CCM industry crumbles.”

“And f— all of you who knew and didn’t do a damn thing,” Williams added. “I bet I’ve got your number. and btw if you’re not angry too then maybe its [sic] time to question why.”