Country singer Lucas Hoge releases gospel song, leads millions to worship with livestream videos

Billboard-topping country music singer Lucas Hoge has garnered over 25 million streams on his live-streamed gospel videos “Sunday Sessions” and now the singer is releasing a live recording of the classic gospel tune, “Sweet By and By.”



“I’ve been doing #SundaySessions for more than two years now. It’s a passion of mine and we’ve never missed a Sunday. I love that people are enjoying these old hymns as much as I do,” Hoge told The Christian Post.

The midwestern crooner, who’s been highlighted on Hallmark's daytime talk show “Home & Family,” said his new live recording of the classic hymn comes at the perfect time.

“I’m glad we can release these live versions digitally during this unprecedented time of our lives. God sure does give us comfort through music, so I hope these songs bring joy to everyone during this crazy time in history,” Hoge said about his single coming out during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to the premiere of Hoge’s live recording of “Sweet By and By” below:

Hoge’s third album, Dirty South, hit No. 1 on Billboard Country Album Sales Chart in 2017. He has a number of brand collaborations, including with Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s, Luke Bryan and Justin Moore, and he's now the country music ambassador for Southwest Airlines.

Hoge is a passionate supporter of the U.S. military and has traveled extensively, including to the Middle East, to perform for the troops. The singer is also the celebrity spokesperson for Guardian Angels For Soldier's Pet.

Every Sunday, Hoge continues to perform a gospel song on his Facebook page for his series "Sunday Sessions." Most recently he's performed “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” and “Be Thou My Vision.” Many of those sessions can be watched HERE.