Country singer shares prayer on Twitter moments before fatal car crash

Country singer and songwriter, Kylie Rae Harris, died in a fatal three-car crash in New Mexico Wednesday night, just moments after she shared a post on Instagram.

The 30 year old was near Taos on her way to a show at the time of her death. She posted several Instagram stories before the accident where she reflected on her family's connections to the town and childhood memories. She said she had already been traveling for 12 hours.

Harris was scheduled to play at the Big Barn Music Festival on Thursday, an event she said she "loved."

During her social media message, Harris eerily revealed that Taos is an area where many of her loved ones had died, including her father.

"I spent the last 20 years of my life coming to Taos with my dad, my sisters, my grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here," she said in the group of videos. "Literally, everybody that was here has passed away, except for my uncle, including my dad."

Harris’ last post on Twitter was a petition to “baby Jesus” to help her not get stuck in New Mexico.

“Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station,” she said on Twitter. “Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in N.M.”

Harris' last messages on Instagram were posted at about 8 p.m. Mountain time. TaosNews.com disclosed that emergency crews received the call to the crash site at about 9 p.m.

Harris was not the only fatality. A 16-year-old driver of another vehicle was also killed in the crash and the driver of the third vehicle was unharmed. Various reports have said “alcohol” could have been the cause of the accident, but details have not been released by authorities.

Harris was the mother of a 6-year-old daughter. One of the last songs she released was a prayer dedicated to her, titled, "Twenty Years From Now."

“Getting to the age your parents were when you were a child brings a whole lot of perspective,” Harris told Taste of Country in a previous interview. “Parents are people. People make mistakes and being a parent is hard. I’m not always going to make the right choices, but I hope that when my daughter gets older, she’ll see that they were all made with love and the best of intentions.”

The Texas native said her upcoming EP was about putting her past behind her and pressing on to better days.

“My twenties weren’t a walk in the park, a lot of that admittedly self-inflicted, but I grew a lot. This project feels like the close of a real painful chapter and a welcome to whatever is next,” she said.

Upon hearing the news of her death, Billboard said Harris "left an indelible musical legacy."