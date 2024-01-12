Home U.S. Couple claims new LA Christian nightclub is vision from God

The husband-and-wife founders of a new Christian nightclub launched last month in Los Angeles, California, claim God gave them a vision to create a space where Christians can fellowship and have a “high time” in the Lord.

The nightclub, known as The Saved Social Club, was launched by Jordan and Cassandra Ramble in the heart of North Hollywood last December, and the parents of four who have been married for eight years are showing no signs of stopping.

They did not immediately respond to an interview request from The Christian Post on Friday but Cassandra Ramble explained in a post on the club’s TikTok page that the club is simply a place for Christians to “praise God through dance, music and fellowship.”

“We wanted to quickly explain the vision that God has given us for a Christian nightclub y'all. It's very simple. It's going to be believers coming together to praise God through dance, music and fellowship. It's really that simple. We're gonna have a DJ there, there's gonna be performers there, and overall a high time in the Lord, y'all. Period,” Cassandra Ramble explained before they held the first gathering of the club on Dec. 1, 2023.

A video featuring the song “THIS YEAR (Blessings),” by Afrobeats artist Victor Thompson & Gunna ft. Ehis 'D' Greatest, was used to promote the first meeting of the club and it racked up more than 1.2 million views on TikTok.

In a Dec. 10 post on the platform promoting the second gathering of the club on Jan. 5, the Rambles said tickets to the first gathering, which cost $25 for general admission, were sold out with 175 people attending and “so many others wanting to join us.”

“THIS TIME, we are in GREAT expectation that God will continue to increase this work, for His glory,” they wrote.



The Rambles explain on their website that the club is a “safe haven for Christians seeking wholesome entertainment.”

“There were so many people that had this idea. And what I believe is God went around and just sprinkled the idea to certain people. Sprinkled the ideas. That's what He do. He goes and sprinkle the ideas and see who goin' catch. Who goin' make it come to pass,” Cassandra Ramble said in a video on the club’s TikTok page that appeared to be from the launch.

“So whatever God is sprinkling in your ear to do whatever God is telling you to do and giving you a nudge to do. It's your job to execute. Because guess what God told my husband, 'as you go, you will know.' As you go, as you take the necessary steps to get it done,” she said.

“Me and my husband had no idea what was gonna happen. We just was obedient to God. He said, do it. We doing it. Period. And what I love about God is this. And we all know that Scripture 'acknowledge God in all your ways, and He will direct our path’ … that's exactly what we are, a living testimony to say that we did,” she continued.

Ramble went on to explain that she and her husband moved to Los Angeles from New Jersey only nine months earlier. They are now planning their third gathering of the club scheduled for Feb. 2.

“We new to this LA Life. We didn't come here with a plan to start … a saved Christian club. We didn't come here with a plan to get connected to Revelation. We didn't come here with the plans that meet all of you beautiful people, but we acknowledge God in all of our ways. And He did the latter part. He directed our steps. So I want that to be your encouragement today, that you might not know every little piece of … how God is gonna connect the dots, but trust and believe that as you honor Him, as you acknowledge Him, as you reverence Him, He will truly direct your path,” she said.

“I'm a witness today and I declare and decree that every dream, every idea, every God given vision, that 2024, you will live to see it. You will live to see the manifestations of the promises of God. You will live to see that which God has for you. No more delays.”