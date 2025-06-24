Home News Dallas Cowboys rookie gets baptized: 'Thank you lord for this day'

Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Traeshon Holden has announced his baptism to the world.

Holden, an undrafted rookie who played college football at Alabama and Oregon, shared video footage on X Sunday documenting his baptism, accompanied by a caption reading, "Thank you lord for this day."

The video showed a fully clothed Holden walking into a baptismal pool before being completely submerged in the water by two men.

The congregation erupted into applause as Holden was pulled out of the water. Throughout the video, which lasts for less than 30 seconds, the song "Jesus Messiah" by Chris Tomlin is played in the background.

Thank you lord for this day???? pic.twitter.com/Wp5CNEbE7i — Traeshon Holden (@Traeski11) June 22, 2025

Even before his baptism, Holden had not hesitated to talk publicly about his Christian faith. In a May 22 X post, after he signed a deal with the Cowboys earlier that month, Holden reflected on the latest developments in his career by remarking, "Everything happened this way for a reason."

Although not selected in the NFL Draft, Holden remained confident in his future. The Cowboys added Holden to their roster on a three-year $2.9 million deal with a team-low $3,000 signing bonus. The agreement doesn't include guaranteed money if he is cut.

In an April 26 post reacting to a comment about other players being drafted with less production than he did in college, Holden expressed confidence that his time would come. "The lord don't make no mistakes," he wrote.

On April 24, the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft, Holden posted the words Jeremiah 29:11 in an X post. The Bible verse states: "I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"

In January, as he issued a statement announcing his intention to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft and reflected on his collegiate football career with the University of Oregon Ducks, Holden began by giving "all thanks to God for allowing me to be in this position to fulfill a childhood dream." Holden shared the post on X, accompanied by text reading, "Thank you, God."

Most of Holden's high school career was spent playing football at St. Frances Academy, a Catholic high school in Baltimore, Maryland. In college, Holden played for the University of Alabama for three seasons before transferring to the Ducks for his final two years of college.