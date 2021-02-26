CPAC: CloutHub CEO announces plans to create 'Faith Hub' on social media platform CPAC: CloutHub CEO announces plans to create 'Faith Hub' on social media platform

The CEO of an alternative social media site announced plans to create a “Faith Hub” on his platform to allow people to discuss their faith freely without fear of censorship.

Jeff Brain was invited to speak at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference Friday to discuss his platform CloutHub, an alternative to establishment social media outlets such as Facebook and Twitter.

He began his speech by listing the names of people who have been banned and deplatformed from social media. Brain interacted with the audience, asking how many who were gathered at the conference had “experienced censorship on social media” or had their followers reduced.

After accusing the establishment social media platforms of working to “limit what we see in order to impose their values on us,” Brain described CloutHub as an “all-in-one, convenient platform that enables you to do everything you want on one platform.” According to Brain, CloutHub has the ability to create groups and send private messages like Facebook, be a public forum like Twitter, and a video sharing service like YouTube.

In addition to outlining the existing features of CloutHub, Brain highlighted some of his future plans for the social media platform. He discussed plans to create a “Civic Hub” that would enable users to communicate directly with their elected representatives as well as a “Faith Hub” that will enable users to “share and grow your faith.”

Referring to his platform as “much more” than an alternative to Twitter, Brain contrasted CloutHub with the other social media sites: “We promote thought and debate, we don’t police it. We protect your privacy, we don’t sell it.”

“We’re redefining social media,” he said. “We are using the power of social media to bring people back together and enable them to connect, collaborate and influence the issues that impact your lives, your communities, your freedoms, society and our country.”

“We’re the first-ever social media platform specifically created for engagement on the civic, social and political issues that you care about,” he continued. “We need to be on platforms where we can actually engage, organize, mobilize and advocate for the issues that are important to us.

“We give individuals and organizations the tools they need to successfully engage, to hold leaders and our decision-makers accountable for their behavior and their decisions that they make and return power to we the people, to reclaim control over our lives, our social media, and our government.”

Brain listed former national security adviser Michael Flynn, radio talk show host David Webb, journalist John Solomon, actor Kevin Sorbo and Paula White, a spiritual adviser to former President Donald Trump, as CloutHub “ambassadors” who are “actively engaged in helping grow our platform.”

“I would encourage you, if you support free speech and believe that social media should become a force for good and a place where we can organize and take action, not just do, but take action and solve problems again. I encourage you to join us in the front lines of this revolution,” Brain added. He told members of the crowd to “pull out your phone right now and join CloutHub.”

Additionally, he urged the crowd to “Download our app to ensure that you won’t be the next victim of cancel culture. Make CloutHub your platform for civic engagement, debate and organizing with other freedom-loving Americans.”

“Help us create a new future for social media that empowers we the people to reclaim control of our lives and our country,” he concluded.

Brain’s speech comes more than a month-and-a-half after Facebook banned then-President Donald Trump from the platform indefinitely and Twitter permanently banned his account, alleging that his social media comments encouraged the riot at the U.S. Capitol that took place on Jan. 6.

Another alternative to the establishment social media platforms, Parler, was quickly embraced by conservatives and supporters of the former president but it was taken offline shortly thereafter. More than a month later, Parler was back online.