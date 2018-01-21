Cranberries Singer Dolores O'Riordan's Cause of Death Will Take Until April to Be Revealed

Irish singer Dolores O'Riordan, the lead for the Cranberries, was found dead in a hotel in London on Monday, Jan. 15, during a recording trip, according to her representative. A coroner's office in the city announced on Friday, Jan. 19, that the cause of her death will not be confirmed until April, at the earliest.

The singer, one of the most successful artists out of Ireland, was 46 years old when she died. Her publicist noted that her death is not seen as something suspicious by the authorities doing the investigation.

Reuters/Alessia Pierdomenico Irish singer Dolores O'Riordan performs at the Ariston Theatre during San Remo's 54th Song Festival in Northern Italy.

The performer was found "unresponsive" at a hotel on Park Lane in central London. "The London ambulance service was contacted and verified her death at the scene," Stephen Earl, an officer for the Westminster coroner's court, said on Friday.

"Subsequently, the Met police attended and they determined the death to be non-suspicious," he added, as quoted by The Guardian. Earl mentioned a postmortem examination that has been conducted, and all that's left for the court to proceed is to wait for the results.

The coroner overseeing the case, Shirley Radcliffe, noted that hearing will resume on Apr. 3, the date for a full inquest.

O'Riordan first rose to fame when several songs from her debut album got airtime on MTV in 1993. She was a shy 22-year-old performer at the time, according to Reuters. After that, she and her band, the Cranberries, went on to create a series of hits including "Linger" and "Zombie" that catapulted them to worldwide fame.

At one point, their singles went on to sell over 40 million copies, making the Cranberries second only to U2 as the best-selling rock band out of Ireland ever.

She would later drop out of a concert tour in 1996, clearly struggling with the attention focused on her and the band. She left Ireland for several years after that to have time for herself.