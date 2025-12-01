Home News Croatian Catholic nun stabbed by migrant who shouted ‘Allahu akbar’: report

A Catholic nun was stabbed with a sharp object in Croatia’s capital by a man who allegedly shouted “Allahu akbar” during the attack. She survived and is receiving treatment at a Zagreb hospital.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Sister Marija Tatjana Zrno, was attacked in the Malešnica neighborhood on Friday afternoon and later transported to the Sisters of Charity University Hospital, Narod.hr reported.

She was admitted with injuries to the abdominal area. While some Facebook posts claimed she had died, hospital staff told local media she was not in a life-threatening condition.

Police confirmed the hospital notified them that a woman had been brought in with injuries consistent with a sharp object wound, and they have opened a criminal investigation to determine the circumstances of the attack.

The Zagreb Police Department is treating the case as a serious incident, though no arrests or official motive have been announced, Jabuka.tv reported.

Unofficial sources cited in multiple Croatian outlets have said that the attacker was a migrant who allegedly shouted religious slogans, including “Allahu akbar,” during the stabbing.

The attack occurred outside the nun’s convent. After the stabbing, Sister Zrno returned to the convent and was taken to the hospital by a known acquaintance.

Sister Zrno is a member of the Sisters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul and originally from Šujica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. She lives at a convent on Frankopanska Street in Zagreb and teaches religious education at a local primary school.

Known nationally for her passionate love of football, Sister Zrno gained public recognition through her television work on Laudato TV, where she hosted football programs and built a following among Croatian viewers.

She openly embraced football as a lifelong interest and said she saw it as a tool for connecting people and evangelization.

She supported international clubs such as Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Liverpool, and among Croatian clubs, favors Hajduk Split, which she attributed to her Herzegovinian roots.

She also co-organized a prayer initiative with Father Ivan Dominik Iličić called “Rosary for the Fiery Ones” during the World Cup, including one event ahead of Croatia’s match against Japan that involved the grandmother of national team player Ivan Perišić, according to Narod.hr.

Sister Zrno said she personally informed Croatian coach Zlatko Dalić of the prayer gatherings. She praised Croatian players for their conduct on the field and how they treated their opponents.