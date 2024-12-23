Home News The Gospel Coalition co-founder DA Carson retires amid battle with Parkinson's disease

The Gospel Coalition has asked prayers for its co-founder, Don (D.A.) Carson, as the "physical and cognitive limitations arising from his Parkinson's disease" have forced the pastor and author to end his speaking engagements and other ministry responsibilities.

TGC made the announcement regarding the 78-year-old theologian, pastor and scholar's retirement on its website last week.

"As Don shared in a recent Christmas letter, the physical and cognitive limitations arising from his Parkinson's disease have forced him to end his speaking engagements and other ministry involvements," it said.

"Along with scores around the world who have been touched by his decades of biblically faithful writing, teaching, and church leadership, we want to express gratitude to Don for the founding vision and ongoing guidance he has provided TGC, which marks its 20th anniversary next year.⁠

⁠Please ask the Lord to show mercy to Don and his family, granting them the knowledge of him and the sweetness of his presence as they walk through this trial. Though he's slowing down and facing significant health challenges, we take comfort in the truth Don is fond of reminding us: 'I am not suffering from anything that a good general resurrection can't fix.'"

Carson co-founded TGC — a global network of churches and leaders committed to Gospel-centered ministry, providing resources for pastors, church leaders and Christians navigating cultural challenges — with the late pastor and author Tim Keller in 2005.

An emeritus professor of the New Testament at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (TEDS) in Deerfield, Illinois, Carson has written or edited over 60 books on theology, biblical studies, and Christian living. His works include The Gagging of God, Exegetical Fallacies and New Testament Commentary Survey.

In 2023, TGC announced the launch of The Carson Center for Theological Renewal, an initiative inspired by Carson and aimed at combating biblical illiteracy and countering "unhelpful" and "heretical" modern teachings.

In his Christmas letter, Carson said that while the physical limitations slow him down, "the cognitive limitations constitute a more serious impediment."

"A few weeks ago, for several minutes I tried to convince my neurologist that we are living in 2008," he shared, adding he "could not remember the name of the first president of the United States. (I thought of offering to provide the name of the first Prime Minister of Canada, which I could remember, but I doubt that the neurologist would have been impressed)."

"I am still serving on the elders board of our church, but no longer in any public capacity. At the end of November, I attended what will probably turn out to be my last conference of the Evangelical Theological Society," Carson said.

Carson shared his plans to give away some of his belongings.

"It is time to get rid of my books, tools, and other accouterments so that Joy, [my wife], is not left to clean up my mess," he said.

In a 2019 interview with The Christian Post, Carson weighed in on the importance of family devotions and prayer time to instill in children the fundamentals of the faith at an early age amid growing biblical illiteracy.

"I think that it's important to give them good things to read, to submit them while they're young to good literature, to learn the Bible and family devotions when they're young," he said. "I find it shocking how many Christian families have no family devotions."

"Consistency is really helpful," he added. "Parents must live lives consistent with what they teach. There's nothing that turns kids off faster than a fraud, a phony, a counterfeit."

"Somewhere along the line, show kids your interest in the poor and the broken. Take kids on short-term missions, not just send them, take them with you so that they can see your interest in commitment in more than white, upper-middle-class suburbia."