Home News Dallas Jenkins' 'cult classic' film 'What If ...' returns to theaters for 15th anniversary: 'You walk away uplifted'

Before Dallas Jenkins was a household name with “The Chosen,” his groundbreaking series that has drawn millions of viewers around the world, he was a young filmmaker with a vision, and “What If…” was among his early films that started it all.

Now, 15 years after its original release, the faith-friendly drama is returning to theaters for a special two-night Fathom Events anniversary presentation on Aug. 5 and 7.

Featuring new reunion footage with stars Kevin Sorbo, Kristy Swanson and John Ratzenberger, as well as a roundtable hosted by Jenkins, the rerelease invites audiences to rediscover the film that helped launch a movement.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“It’s so special,” said Swanson, who stars in the film as Wendy, the college sweetheart and would-be wife of Sorbo’s character, Ben Walker. “My son’s 18 now. He was 3 years old when I made that movie. Time flies. I remember being on set with Dallas and Kevin, and all our kids were little. Now they’re grown. It’s wild.”

In “What If…,” Sorbo plays a successful businessman who turned his back on his faith years ago until one day, he wakes up in a parallel life, married to Wendy and serving as a small-town pastor. The story delivers a message about second chances, redemption and divine redirection.

“I was raised with faith in my life from the very beginning,” Swanson said. “So when this project came along, it felt really special to be a part of something I already understood.”

The actress, who played Buffy Summers in the 1992 film “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said she sensed Jenkins’ potential long before he became one of the most influential creators in Christian entertainment.

“I got a sense of that right away,” she said. “The first time I talked to him on the phone, before I’d even met him, I could tell he was sharp. He was kind, lovely and clearly knew what he was talking about.”

“I know when I saw the final cut, I was blown away,” she added. “Everything came together so beautifully, our work on set, the post-production, the music. That’s all Dallas. He did that. From beginning to end.”

Having worked in the industry for decades, Swanson, who also starred in “Ferris Bueller's Day Off,” has collaborated with countless directors. But she said she was struck by Jenkins’ ability to balance technical skills with emotional insight.

“What impressed me most was how in tune he was with actors, really understanding the emotional detail of what we’re doing,” she said. “We’d sit and hash things out, talk about how to make scenes run more smoothly, even cut lines if needed. Working with him was easy and fantastic. We had a great time.”

At the time of its release in 2010, “What If…” was part of a small but growing genre of faith-based cinema. Jenkins has said the film "remains one of my favorite projects ever, and it's become a bit of a cult classic over the years."

Today, thanks to productions like “The Chosen,” the landscape has changed dramatically, but Swanson said “What If…” still holds its own.

“This wasn’t just another comedy or horror film,” she said. “It had a message I already believed in. It was funny, dramatic, even had a little action and it delivered that message beautifully.”

Swanson recalled one humorous moment from the set involving a scene with actress Debby Ryan, who played her daughter.

“She was giving me that teenage attitude in the scene, and without realizing it, I responded with the same voice,” Swanson laughed. “Dallas came up to me and said, ‘Kristy, you’re the mom.’ I literally just turned into Buffy for a second. I hadn’t had a teenager yet; I had a toddler at home! It was one of those moments where real life hadn’t quite caught up to the role.”

As someone who has worked in both mainstream and faith-friendly films, Swanson said she sees a growing appetite for stories that speak to the soul.

“I like to call them faith-friendly rather than faith-based,” she said. “And I think movies like this are making a huge impact and will continue to. Just look at the production value now. Look at ‘The Chosen.’ It’s incredible.”

“I think they’ll love it,” she said of the re-release of “What If….” “It’s a fun ride. It’s got great comedy, heartfelt drama, and a strong message, told with love and hope. It’s thought-provoking and feel-good at the same time. You walk away uplifted.”

Tickets for "What If... 15th Anniversary" are available now at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices.